India vs Pakistan: 'We're With You,' Indian Fans Tweet After Loss To Pakistan In Final

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was among those who tweeted ball by ball updates of the match, tweeted, "Proud of you boys!"
Win some, lose some..still the greatest team in the world! Solid throughout a hard-fought tournament...proud of you boys!#INDVPAK- Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017
Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, music composer Vishal Dadlani and many other celebrities have also tweeted their support for Team India.
Congratulations team Pakistan well played today and India we still love n admire you just not our day !#INDvPAK- Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 18, 2017
Proud as you should be @imVkohli! A well played tournament. "On our chin and move on". #India#ICCChampionsTrophy2017- Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 18, 2017
You win some you lose some - well played #TeamIndia and congratulations #TeamPakistan ! #INDVPAK#ICCChampionsTrophyFinal- Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 18, 2017
Well played, Pakistan. India, every team has off-days. No need to lose sleep over it. You guys are our champions, and we love you! #INDvPAK- VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 18, 2017
Here's how tweeple are showing their support for the Men in Blue:
It's time to accept the defeat gracefully
Congratulations Pakistan! You played well :)
And Team India we're always with you #INDvPAK- Vibha #LopaArmy (@VibhaTweedy) June 18, 2017
Congratulations Pakistan cricket. Well played Fakhar, Amir, Hafeez & Hardik Pandya- Manish Shaarma (@Manishshaarma) June 18, 2017
Was just a bad day 4 us, we'll come back harder. #INDvPAK
Neighbours you played well. You deserve this win. Congratulations!- Ravinder Singh (@_RavinderSingh_) June 18, 2017
Tough luck India. Not every win in #INDvPAK will be ours. It's a game.
And you, Men In Blue, remember, it is a game and we still love you. #INDvPAK- (@angryoungwoman) June 18, 2017
#INDvPAK team india you win or not but we love u and support u...jai hind- GAURAV SINGH THENUAN (@GsGsthenuan) June 18, 2017
Many have even posted messages for Hardik Pandya who hit the fastest-ever half-century in any ICC tournament final. He smashed 50 runs off 32 balls and was later run out. He ended up with a knock of 76 runs off 43 balls.
#INDvPAK thank you @hardikpandya7 for some entertainment!! Well fought champ..- Pruthvi (@pruthviz) June 18, 2017
Loved the fighting spirit of #Pandya ! He was playing for the win that justifies his reaction after getting out . Hatsoff man ... #INDvPAK- alok sharma (@itsaloksharma) June 18, 2017
Congratulations Team Pakistan, but my real respect goes to Hardik Pandya today who played beyond pressure. Will be remembered. :) #INDvPAK- #yumnabehn (@ShahForLife) June 18, 2017
No matter whatever the result will be, let us all just appreciate how beautifully Hardik Pandya just batted.- Aditi. (@KohliForLife) June 18, 2017
Mohammad Amir and Fakhar Zaman starred for Pakistan in the final. Amir removed all of India's top three as Pakistan stunned their arch-rivals with a remarkable 180-run win while Fakhar scored his maiden ODI ton for Pakistan.
For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar shined with the ball.
