India vs Pakistan: 'We're With You,' Indian Fans Tweet After Loss To Pakistan In Final

Support for the Indian team hasn't dwindled post Pakistan's upset win

Offbeat | | Updated: June 18, 2017 22:56 IST
People are tweeting their support for Team India.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 tournament is finally over and Pakistan team has emerged the winners - they beat India by 180 runs in the final to clinch their maiden Champions Trophy crown. The match saw some incredible performances from both teams and Twitter has been at it posting about the match. Throughout the game, the Indian supporters tweeted non-stop updates and messages for their favourite team. However, support for the Indian team hasn't dwindled post Pakistan's upset win. Many Indian fans are now tweeting congratulatory messages for the winning team but also showering the Indian team with love.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was among those who tweeted ball by ball updates of the match, tweeted, "Proud of you boys!"
 
Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, music composer Vishal Dadlani and many other celebrities have also tweeted their support for Team India.
 
Here's how tweeple are showing their support for the Men in Blue:
 
Many have even posted messages for Hardik Pandya who hit the fastest-ever half-century in any ICC tournament final.  He smashed 50 runs off 32 balls and was later run out. He ended up with a knock of 76 runs off 43 balls.
 
Mohammad Amir and Fakhar Zaman starred for Pakistan in the final. Amir removed all of India's top three as Pakistan stunned their arch-rivals with a remarkable 180-run win while Fakhar scored his maiden ODI ton for Pakistan.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar shined with the ball.

