Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Big Claim On India Might Cost Him His Name

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif finds himself in a spot of bother after making a claim that might cost him his name. Mr Sharif, who is known to get carried away and often get animated in his speeches at rallies, has ended up saying his name will cease to exist if Pakistan does not beat India in terms of economy and development.

During his recent visit to Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan's Punjab province, Mr Sharif was seen getting quite animated and excitable during his public rally. He was seen flinging his fist and arms in the air, occasionally jumping at the podium and indulging in a lot of chest thumping and beating the podium desk.

Assuring the people that his government is working hard to address the common person's needs, Mr Sharif said "We will work day and night to ensure the situation in Pakistan improves. The Almighty has always blessed Pakistan." But in what seemed like a sudden adrenaline rush immediately after this statement, he added that "My name won't be Shehbaz Sharif if due to our efforts Pakistan does not leave India behind" in terms of development and progress.

He also swore on his elder brother and former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif's life, saying "I am Nawaz Sharif's fan, his follower. Today, I swear on his blessed life that till the day I have the energy and the will to do so, we will all work together to take Pakistan to greatness and defeat India."

🛑🛑 If I don't defeat India, my name is not Shehbaz Sharif.



We will defeat regional competitors like India in economic development."



— Pakistan's Prime Minister



👉 Ek din isko heart attack aa jayega jitna panic hokar bolta hai. 😂😂😂👇 pic.twitter.com/IN0Cy2EQbm — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) February 23, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Dera Ghazi Khan was to assure the people of his government's intent to address the economic and social concerns highlighted by them. During his visit, he reportedly announced some essential infrastructure projects in the region. Pakistan has been facing a severe financial and economic crunch for several years now and is under a massive international debt burden, leading to austere measures in order to repay the debt.

After his speech, which was shared widely on social media, Mr Sharif faced widespread criticism. Many people accused him of indulging in "tall promises" with "no concrete evidence on ground". Several users on X even mocked the Pakistani prime minister.

Less than a fortnight before his promise to "defeat India", Mr Sharif had called for a resumption of dialogue with New Delhi. India has stated repeatedly that for talks to happen, Pakistan must eradicate terrorism from its soil. "Talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand" India's ministry of external affairs has said.

