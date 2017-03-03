How Freida Pinto Made Sure Leftover Food From The Oscars Did Not Go To Waste

When Awards Week gives back - food that would have otherwise been wasted has now been shared and connected with the LA LGBT Center , just 3.3 miles away from the Event in Los Angeles. Wastage isn't glamorous, feeding people is! #zerowaste #zerohunger #eatlikeastar @gocopia

A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:30pm PST