How Freida Pinto Made Sure Leftover Food From The Oscars Did Not Go To Waste

"Wastage isn't glamorous, feeding people is," Freida wrote on Instagram.
Freida worked with San Francisco-based food recovery technology company Copia to ensure no party food was wasted. Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine earlier, she said: "Our aim is to ensure that no one goes hungry in our film and TV town of Los Angeles by recovering leftover foods from all of our big parties and events." According to Freida's Instagram, Copia managed to feed over 800 people with the leftover food from all the Oscars weekend parties.
This is just some of the food that was served at the Oscars parties:
Here's how Copia transported and distributed the leftovers:
In the United States an estimated 40% of all food produced goes to waste.
As Salon notes, Wolfgang Puck has previously partnered with Chefs to End Hunger, a nonprofit that redistributes excess party food. "At America's food service establishments, a tremendous amount of excess food is thrown away at the end of each night," Brette Waters of Chefs to End Hunger tells Salon. "At the same time, nearly 50 million Americans live in food insecure households, including more than 15 million children." That means all those people do not have access to nutritious food.
What do you think of the initiative? Let us know in the comments section below.