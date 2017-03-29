High Heels For Babies: Fashion Forward Or Ridiculous? Internet Is Divided

See the product here
The company came under fire recently when a UK-based watch group posted about the product on Facebook which invited angry comments from parents who expressed worries about sexualisation of babies and the effect of the product on their feet.
The founder Michele Holbrook, speaking to Today, defended the product and said that the shoes are made of cotton and are soft-soled. "The heels are collapsible and there is no damage to the baby's foot", she added.
Her defence didn't convince some people. "This is horrible on so many levels. Baby heels?!?!?! They're ugly as hell, none of the kids on this page look happy and babies don't belong in heels!!!!! Babies aren't dolls. These women wanna treat their baby girls like accessories instead of human beings. This is infuriating", said a user on Instagram.
"If this isn't the saddest thing I ever seen", said another user.
Despite the criticism, many still placed their queries to buy the product, as seen on their Instagram page.
