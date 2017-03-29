High Heels For Babies: Fashion Forward Or Ridiculous? Internet Is Divided

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 29, 2017 15:51 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
High Heels For Babies: Fashion Forward Or Ridiculous? Internet Is Divided

A company sells high heels for babies, a product that has the internet divided

New Delhi:  The pressure to follow fashion trends can be exhausting. Critics of the fashion industry say that companies often market products that we don't need and it is nothing but a form of consumerism. Adding to that trend is a company in US that manufactures high heels for babies. Yes, that's right! The company makes pumps for infants from 0-6 months promoting them as a 'cute fashion accessory' for babies. "Pee Wee Pumps will be your daughter's first fashion statement", says the website.

See the product here
 

The company came under fire recently when a UK-based watch group posted about the product on Facebook which invited angry comments from parents who expressed worries about sexualisation of babies and the effect of the product on their feet.

The founder Michele Holbrook, speaking to Today, defended the product and said that the shoes are made of cotton and are soft-soled. "The heels are collapsible and there is no damage to the baby's foot", she added.
 

Her defence didn't convince some people. "This is horrible on so many levels. Baby heels?!?!?! They're ugly as hell, none of the kids on this page look happy and babies don't belong in heels!!!!! Babies aren't dolls. These women wanna treat their baby girls like accessories instead of human beings. This is infuriating", said a user on Instagram. 

"If this isn't the saddest thing I ever seen", said another user.

Despite the criticism, many still placed their queries to buy the product, as seen on their Instagram page.

Click for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READWestinghouse Officially Bankrupt. What Now For Andhra's 6 Nuclear Reactors?
High Heelsbabieshigh heels for babies

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8 Launch EventGST Bill

................................ Advertisement ................................