Say Goodbye To Hangovers? New Gel Shows Promise In Reducing Blood Alcohol Levels

The gel reduces blood alcohol levels in mice by up to 50 percent.

Scientists may have discovered a way to prevent hangovers altogether with a gel made from milk protein and gold nanoparticles.

This early-stage research, published in Nature Nanotechnology, shows promise for reducing blood alcohol levels and potentially mitigating alcohol's harmful effects on the body.

The gel, developed by researchers at ETH Zurich, works by intercepting alcohol in the digestive tract before it reaches the bloodstream. There, it breaks down the alcohol into less-toxic acetic acid, preventing the production of acetaldehyde, the culprit behind most hangover symptoms like nausea, headaches, and fatigue.

Tests in mice showed a significant reduction in blood alcohol levels within 30 minutes of consuming the gel. Additionally, mice given the gel with alcohol exhibited less weight loss and better liver function compared to those given alcohol alone.

"It's important to remember that moderation or abstinence is always the healthiest approach," cautions lead researcher Raffaele Mezzenga. "However, this gel could be a valuable tool for those who occasionally enjoy alcohol without the unwanted side effects."

"The gel shifts the breakdown of alcohol from the liver to the digestive tract. In contrast to when alcohol is metabolised in the liver, no harmful acetaldehyde is produced as an intermediate product," he explains.

The researchers created the gel using whey protein, a leftover product from cheesemaking. When treated with specific compounds, the whey protein forms a gel that traps and breaks down alcohol with the help of gold nanoparticles and enzymes. This extended digestion time allows the gel to effectively convert alcohol before it enters the bloodstream.

While human trials are still far off, this research offers an exciting glimpse into future hangover prevention strategies. The hope is that this gel, taken before or during alcohol consumption, could significantly reduce the negative consequences of drinking.