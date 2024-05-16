Indian Student Runs Into Apple CEO In US, Asks Him About iPad Ad Controversy

Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticised Apple's latest iPad Pro advertisement, labelling it a "major fumble," following backlash from social media users.

Mr Cook's comment came after a chance encounter with a 22-year-old Indian student at Stanford, who shared the interaction online, sharing a picture of him and his two friends with Mr Cook. The student, Shaurya Sinha, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Met the one and only @tim_cook on a dish hike run at Stanford," adding that he “asked him about the new Apple iPad campaign.”

Met the one and only @tim_cook on a dish hike run at Stanford. Asked him about the new Apple iPad campaign and here's what he said pic.twitter.com/DDY1aMDslQ — Shaurya Sinha (@shaurya_sinha7) May 15, 2024

“Yeah it was a major fumble,” the student claimed he said. Mr Sinha also revealed that the CEO was “high key super sweet and I'd never wanna disrespect him.”

Apple's latest iPad Pro advertisement showed the tablet's capabilities, including watching TV shows, listening to music, and playing video games, while focussing on its slim design.

The ad showed a visual theme, but controversy sparked when the ad showed a hydraulic press destroying creative instruments and devices, which many found insensitive and disrespectful. Critics argued that in this instance, the tech giant has damaged its reputation, with some complaining that the ad suggests technology stifles creativity instead of fostering it.

Widespread criticism followed, with Apple accused of being "tone deaf”. CEO Tim Cook faced criticism for his post on X where he encouraged people to "imagine all the things it'll be used to create."

In response, the company deleted the ad from airwaves and issued an apology. Tor Myhren, Apple's VP of marketing communications, said in a statement that “they missed the mark” with the controversial video. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad,” he said, as per BBC.