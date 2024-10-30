Massive Fire At Noida Banquet Hall During Renovation, Electrician Dies

Fifteen fire tenders are engaged in extinguishing fire at Lotus Grandeur Banquet Hall, Noida.

An electrician died in a massive fire that broke out at Lotus Grandeur Banquet Hall in Noida Sector-74. Fifteen fire tenders are currently engaged in extinguishing fire.

The fire broke out late last night, an official said. Fire tenders were rushed to the location at the earliest and the situation was controlled.

#WATCH | UP | Lotus Grandeur banquet hall located in Noida's sector 74 was gutted in a fire which broke out late last night. The banquet hall was currently under renovation. As per Police, one person died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/R4pEti1MdB — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024

The banquet hall was currently under renovation.

“At around 3:30 AM, we got information that a fire had broken out at Lotus Grandeur banquet hall in Noida Sector 74. 15 fire tenders reached the location within 15 minutes of receiving the information. The cause of the fire is not clear yet,” Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said.

Since the banquet hall is made of wood, some parts are smoldering, said DCP Singh, adding, “Rescue operation is underway. One electrician, Parminder, lost his life in the fire.”