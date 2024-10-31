Businessman's Rs 1 Crore Rolex Gift To Contractor For Building His 'Fortress'

A businessman in Punjab has gifted a Rolex watch worth Rs 1 crore to his contractor for his exceptional work on his grand 9-acre property. Gurdip Dev Bath, who commissioned the sprawling estate, said that contractor Rajinder Singh Roopra's commitment to "quality, speed of delivery, and meticulous attention" to detail inspired him to make the generous gesture.

Crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, the watch, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, has a signature Oyster bracelet, crafted with robust gold links.

It also has a champagne-coloured dial.

The project near Punjab's Zirakpur resembles a modern-day fortress.

Over a period of two years, Roopra, a contractor from Punjab's Shahkot, managed a daily workforce of more than 200 laborers to complete the expansive property on schedule.

"This is not just a house; it's a statement of grandeur, carefully designed and constructed to reflect timeless elegance," said Bath.

"His commitment to timelines, coupled with a remarkable eye for detail, provided more than I could have asked for," he said, adding that Roopra not only met but "exceeded" the family's expectations throughout the project.

The design, executed by architect Ranjodh Singh, features a sweeping boundary wall enclosing the estate, making it a private fort.

The property includes expansive halls, carefully landscaped gardens, and unique architectural elements that bring both style and practicality to the space.

Roopra said that working on such a large-scale and refined project was both a challenge and a rewarding experience, crediting the cohesive efforts of the entire workforce in bringing the vision to life.

He said that building a property of this calibre was no easy task, particularly one that would embody the spirit of Rajasthani forts.