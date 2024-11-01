Advertisement

Trump Extends Diwali Greetings, Vows To Strengthen Ties With India, PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that the United States' "great partnership" with India and "my good friend Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi" will be strengthened under his administration.

Read Time: 2 mins
Former President Trump also condemned the violence against Hindus a minorities in Bangladesh.
New Delhi:

In a post on X, Trump also extended his greetings on Diwali. "... Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!," he posted.

In the same post, the former President condemned the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos," he said, adding that it would have "never happened" on his watch.

Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden of ignoring Hindus across the world and in America.

He also vowed to make "America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength".

Other Verticals
