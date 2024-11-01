Ex-Armyman Opens Fire At Man Over Parking Dispute In Pune; Arrested

The victim was admitted to a hospital and is currently receiving a treatment, the police said.

An ex-Armyman opened fire on a man in the Ashok Nagar area of Pune district following a dispute over a parking space on Thursday, a police official said.

According to the Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP), Pune, Himmat Jadhav, "The accused shot the victim with a double-barrel gun over a parking dispute in the Yerwada neighbourhood of Pune city."

"The accused has been detained and the victim was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Further investigation on the matter is underway, " said

Further details on the matter are awaited.

