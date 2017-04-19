Heartwarming Video Shows Grandma Teaching 9-Month-Old Baby Sign Language

If you're looking to instantly brighten your day, this video is all you need to see. The heartwarming video shows a grandmother teaching her granddaughter, all of nine-months-old, sign language. The clip has been shared on the 'Love What Matters' Facebook page and has collected a whopping 13 million views since April 16. The video is guaranteed to put a huge smile on your face.The video was originally posted by photographer and mother Shari Joy McMahon in January. "Grandma and Aria time," she says in her post, adding: "Deaf grandma teaching deaf baby signs."The clip shows Pamela McMahon, a Florida resident, interacting with little Aria. And what's more amazing is how the tiny tot responds to her grandma with a huge smile across her face. You can even see Aria trying to sign back to her grandmom.Aria's mother has even posted the video on YouTube along with a transcript of the interaction between the two. Ms McMahon was actually asking Aria to sign 'grandma'. Aww...The video eventually went viral after 'Love What Matters' Facebook page shared it.Along with the millions of views, the video has also amassed over 2.3 lakh reactions and more than two million shares."So beautiful! I love how the baby was babbling verbally and moving her hand like Grandma," says one commenter on Facebook. "What an amazingly alert baby - 9 weeks and look at how she is intently watching Grandma and trying to copy her. Sweetest thing ever," says another.