IIM-A Alumnus Says ''Kashmir Has More Beauty To Offer Than Switzerland'', Drops Stunning Pics

With a rich culture and heritage and myriad natural attractions, India is among the most popular tourist destinations in the world. From hills and mountains to deserts and beaches, the country is known for its diverse terrain. Recently, an X user praised the beauty of Kashmir, often called ''paradise on Earth'' and shared jaw-dropping images of top tourist places like Srinagar, Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam.

The user, who is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Bombay, also compared the place with Switzerland, and said that ''Kashmir has so much more natural beauty to offer.''

''I've been to Switzerland, and I can say that Kashmir has so much more natural beauty to offer - the last week of travel has just made me feel so much more at peace,'' Sandipan wrote in a thread while sharing mesmerizing pictures.

See the post here:

Jotting my itinerary down, as a memoir to self, but also to nudge folks to explore the pretty hills up there :) pic.twitter.com/NFDGXtpfyT — Sandipan (@sandypuns_) April 13, 2024

In subsequent posts, he shared a detailed itinerary of his travel and gave recommendations on where to go and what to see. ''We went as a family, and while you can pick you can do the locations separately, recommended is to go via a local agent, who'd book your hotels, and give you a car to explore around at your ease. Total cost - ~1.3L for a family of 4 for 6D (excluding flights),'' he wrote.

''All in all, would love to do this again - truly a heaven on Earth this place,'' he wrote in the concluding post.

While some agreed with his view, others said that it's an unfair comparison, stressing that infrastructure needs to improve in Kashmir. Reacting to his post, one user said, ''Can agree with this. Last year, I went to Kashmir, and the whole experience was unforgettable.''

Another commented, ''Kashmir is beautiful. But it lacks infrastructure which can only come if there's enough govt spending and privatisation of tourism industry.''

A fourth added, ''Kashmir and Himachal are far far more beautiful than Switzerland.''

''Lots of work is needed to make Kashmir a world-class tourist destination. Accessibility and infrastructure need to be developed. Loved Switzerland not just for its beauty but for its thoughtful infrastructure and facilities, too. Both places are just beautiful. I guess that's nature's charm,'' shared a fifth.