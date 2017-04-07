He Needs To Set A New Twitter Record. Free Chicken Nuggets Are At Stake

It all started when Mr Wilkerson tweeted Wendy's, a fast food chain, asking them what it would take for him to get his chicken nuggets free for a year. "Yo Wendy's, how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets," he tweeted.
"18 million," replied the chain. And just like that, it was 'Challenge Accepted' (Barney Stinson-style we imagine) from Mr Wilkerson. "Consider it done," he tweeted them back.
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3- Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
For those who're wondering, the most retweeted tweet ever is the Oscar selfie posted by television host Ellen DeGeneres. And since being posted in March 2014, it has collected some 3.2 million retweets so far.
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscarspic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap- Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
So Mr Wilkerson not only needs to smash the record set by this tweet, he needs to set an all new unimaginable record.
Twitter seems to be on Mr Wilkerson's side for now. #NuggsForCarter is a popular hashtag on the microblogging site at the moment. And so far he's collected over 9.1 lakh retweets.
How long will it take him? Can he do it? Will the fast food joint have to pay up? Guess we'll just have to wait to find out.
