US Girl Awarded $800,000 After She Was Severely Burned By McDonald's Chicken Nugget

A Florida family was awarded $800,000, following a civil lawsuit against McDonald's and a franchisee. The South Florida jury delivered the verdict after a 4-year-old girl named Olivia Caraballo, suffered second-degree burns from a McDonald's chicken nugget four years ago, reported CBS News.

Lawyers for the family were seeking $15 million in damages. However, jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday, the media outlet reported.

After hearing the closing arguments, a jury decided to award $800,000 amount for the child's pain and suffering.

According to NBC Miami, Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez, the parents of Olivia Caraballo, sued the McDonald's Corporation and the franchisee Upchurch Foods, Incorporated, also known as Upchurch Management, claiming the girl suffered second-degree burns from the "unreasonably and dangerously" hot nuggets in her "Happy Meal."

The suit said that one nugget got stuck in her car seat and burned the child's leg.

Ms Holmes said, "I'm actually just happy they listened to Olivia's voice and she, the jury was able to decide a fair judgement, I'm happy with that."

"This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process," the attorneys said in a statement. "Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice. Despite years of denying any fault and, during this trial, attempting to undermine the extent of Olivia's suffering in the eyes of the community, their efforts have been superseded by the jury's determination."

Both McDonald's and Upchurch argued during the trial that they were not at fault. However, the jury found that McDonald's failed to put warnings on the food which led to the child's injury.

The jury said that the McNuggets should be served safely.

