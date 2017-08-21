Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6: Night King Rules Twitter After He Kills (Spoiler)

Plenty of spoilers from the 6th episode of Game of Thrones season 7

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 21, 2017 11:40 IST
59 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6: Night King Rules Twitter After He Kills (Spoiler)

A still from Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 'Beyond the Wall'

New Delhi:  If you (STILL) haven't seen the 6th episode of Game of Thrones season 7 and know nothing, you should stop reading now.

As season 7 of Game of Thrones nears its end, the showmakers gave fans the best of what the show is all about. Episode 6 'Beyond the Wall' was one of the most exciting episodes till date. The episode had everything -  a possible feud between Sansa and Arya, a high-on-testosterone fight sequence with the army of the dead, beginning of love between 'Dany' and Jon Snow, and perhaps the most talked about moment of this episode - the Night King claiming one of the dragons. R.I.P!

Despite the episode leaking 5 days before its official airing (thanks to HBO's own mistake), the social media obsession didn't die down one bit as both 'Game of Thrones' and 'Night King' trended on Twitter.

Twitter couldn't stop talking about that insane ice spear throw by the Night King. It was so good that it even got attention from the US Olympic Team.
 
Viserion will always remain in our memories
 
While the episode was packed with action, some things just didn't make any sense. Twitter had lots of pertinent questions that we would like answers to!
 
And then the realisation dawned upon everyone that there's only one more episode to go *heartbreak*
 
Maybe GRRM is happy now
 

The finale of Game of Thrones season 7 airs on August 28. The last episode will be its longest yet at 81 minutes. Wonder if that will be leaked

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

59 Shares
ALSO READDefence Firms Eye Billion-Dollar Chance For 'Made In India'
Game of ThronesGames of Thrones Season 7

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki BarfiRedmi Note 5A

................................ Advertisement ................................