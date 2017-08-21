Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6: Night King Rules Twitter After He Kills (Spoiler)

As season 7 of Game of Thrones nears its end, the showmakers gave fans the best of what the show is all about. Episode 6 'Beyond the Wall' was one of the most exciting episodes till date. The episode had everything - a possible feud between Sansa and Arya, a high-on-testosterone fight sequence with the army of the dead, beginning of love between 'Dany' and Jon Snow, and perhaps the most talked about moment of this episode - the Night King claiming one of the dragons. R.I.P!
Despite the episode leaking 5 days before its official airing (thanks to HBO's own mistake), the social media obsession didn't die down one bit as both 'Game of Thrones' and 'Night King' trended on Twitter.
Twitter couldn't stop talking about that insane ice spear throw by the Night King. It was so good that it even got attention from the US Olympic Team.
Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/7uUiEDL1xs— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 21, 2017
The Night King should be in Avengers in place of Hawkeye— Freaky DRaval (@_DRaval) August 21, 2017
from miles away he hit the target in his 1st attempt #GameOfThrones#GoTS7
Congratulations to Gendry and the Night King on their First Team All-Westeros Track and Field selections! #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/oPdQQBqLBs— Zach Goins (@zach_goins) August 21, 2017
Breaking: Following tonight's episode of #GameOfThrones, the Cleveland Browns offered a multi-year contract to the Night King to play QB.— James Duffy (@TwoTurtleDuffs) August 21, 2017
Gold medal goes to the Night King #GameOfThonespic.twitter.com/yn0V1pUZna— just a boy (@before_nothing) August 21, 2017
THE NIGHT KING WHEN HE SAW THE DRAGON! #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/Fl7DTr9iOJ— Jordan (@JMYChi) August 21, 2017
The Night King practicing for the Olympics #GameOfThones#ThronesYallpic.twitter.com/i8YcyDZ638— Kosar (@615Kosar) August 21, 2017
Viserion will always remain in our memories
When the dragon sank into the water #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/bCxNnkPuVA— Sierra (@RoseSie_) August 21, 2017
"Are you seriously upset about the death of a CGI dragon?" #GameOfThroneshttps://t.co/YyiyhndKDX— GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 21, 2017
#GameOfThrones just gave us THE MOST TRAUMATIC episode since The Red Wedding. Everything will never EVER be the same again. pic.twitter.com/4zFdhTFYgE— The Adam's Corner (@TheAdamsCorner) August 21, 2017
I CARE ABOUT THE DRAGONS MORE THAN ANY HUMAN ON THIS SHOW. #GameofThrones— Kyle Andrew (@kylevents) August 21, 2017
The fact that baelish is alive and a DRAGON is DEAD #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/2n66KNpWig— Natalie C (@nataliec176) August 21, 2017
The thought of Drogon and Rhaegal crying and being depressed about losing their brother makes me wanna die. #gameofthrones— Klaroline 2K18 (@eriberry89) August 21, 2017
While the episode was packed with action, some things just didn't make any sense. Twitter had lots of pertinent questions that we would like answers to!
Where does the army of the dead get insanely long chains to pull a dragon? Is there a Walmart north of the wall? #GameOfThrones— Chele G (@Cheles_G) August 21, 2017
Man, the ravens in Westeros must have upgraded to Amazon Prime. #GameOfThrones— Spencer Coulter (@Thinkdeathmetal) August 21, 2017
Is anyone else confused as where those extras that died fighting wights came from? #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/Ssc99VKBru— Robbye (@robbyeluc) August 21, 2017
But seriously: Couldn't Uncle Benjin & Jon BOTH fit on that horse? It's like Titanic all over again. #SMDH#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/6zFRX5U8MJ— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2017
And then the realisation dawned upon everyone that there's only one more episode to go *heartbreak*
When you're watching GoT then remember there's only one episode left this season... #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/0UVUqqTmAS— Ragnar (@benmessih10) August 21, 2017
The fact that there is only one more episode of the season and I'll have to wait another year... #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/kLIqiNJXeP— Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) August 21, 2017
Bruh wait the next season of #gameofthrones isn't until 2019?! pic.twitter.com/Zjnbojlko8— Tellembaklavasentya (@AceBaklava) August 21, 2017
#GameOfThrones going to tear my heart out and wreck me next week and then disappear for over a year. Is this a tv show or an ex-boyfriend?!— Married In MedSchool (@MarryNMedSchool) August 21, 2017
Maybe GRRM is happy now
Well that was accomplished tonight #GameofThrones; it did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/xbKnILb1xx— Crys Hodgens (@thehodgenator) August 21, 2017
The finale of Game of Thrones season 7 airs on August 28. The last episode will be its longest yet at 81 minutes. Wonder if that will be leaked
Click for more trending news