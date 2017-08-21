Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6: Night King Rules Twitter After He Kills (Spoiler)

A still from Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 'Beyond the Wall'

Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/7uUiEDL1xs — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 21, 2017

The Night King should be in Avengers in place of Hawkeye

from miles away he hit the target in his 1st attempt #GameOfThrones#GoTS7 — Freaky DRaval (@_DRaval) August 21, 2017

Congratulations to Gendry and the Night King on their First Team All-Westeros Track and Field selections! #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/oPdQQBqLBs — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) August 21, 2017

Breaking: Following tonight's episode of #GameOfThrones, the Cleveland Browns offered a multi-year contract to the Night King to play QB. — James Duffy (@TwoTurtleDuffs) August 21, 2017

Gold medal goes to the Night King #GameOfThonespic.twitter.com/yn0V1pUZna — just a boy (@before_nothing) August 21, 2017

THE NIGHT KING WHEN HE SAW THE DRAGON! #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/Fl7DTr9iOJ — Jordan (@JMYChi) August 21, 2017

When the dragon sank into the water #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/bCxNnkPuVA — Sierra (@RoseSie_) August 21, 2017

"Are you seriously upset about the death of a CGI dragon?" #GameOfThroneshttps://t.co/YyiyhndKDX — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 21, 2017

#GameOfThrones just gave us THE MOST TRAUMATIC episode since The Red Wedding. Everything will never EVER be the same again. pic.twitter.com/4zFdhTFYgE — The Adam's Corner (@TheAdamsCorner) August 21, 2017

I CARE ABOUT THE DRAGONS MORE THAN ANY HUMAN ON THIS SHOW. #GameofThrones — Kyle Andrew (@kylevents) August 21, 2017

The fact that baelish is alive and a DRAGON is DEAD #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/2n66KNpWig — Natalie C (@nataliec176) August 21, 2017

The thought of Drogon and Rhaegal crying and being depressed about losing their brother makes me wanna die. #gameofthrones — Klaroline 2K18 (@eriberry89) August 21, 2017

Where does the army of the dead get insanely long chains to pull a dragon? Is there a Walmart north of the wall? #GameOfThrones — Chele G (@Cheles_G) August 21, 2017

Man, the ravens in Westeros must have upgraded to Amazon Prime. #GameOfThrones — Spencer Coulter (@Thinkdeathmetal) August 21, 2017

Is anyone else confused as where those extras that died fighting wights came from? #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/Ssc99VKBru — Robbye (@robbyeluc) August 21, 2017

But seriously: Couldn't Uncle Benjin & Jon BOTH fit on that horse? It's like Titanic all over again. #SMDH#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/6zFRX5U8MJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2017

When you're watching GoT then remember there's only one episode left this season... #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/0UVUqqTmAS — Ragnar (@benmessih10) August 21, 2017

The fact that there is only one more episode of the season and I'll have to wait another year... #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/kLIqiNJXeP — Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) August 21, 2017

Bruh wait the next season of #gameofthrones isn't until 2019?! pic.twitter.com/Zjnbojlko8 — Tellembaklavasentya (@AceBaklava) August 21, 2017

#GameOfThrones going to tear my heart out and wreck me next week and then disappear for over a year. Is this a tv show or an ex-boyfriend?! — Married In MedSchool (@MarryNMedSchool) August 21, 2017

Well that was accomplished tonight #GameofThrones; it did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/xbKnILb1xx — Crys Hodgens (@thehodgenator) August 21, 2017