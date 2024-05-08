Game Of Thrones Actor Ian Gelder Dies At 74. Read Husband Ben Daniels' Tribute

A throwback photo of Ian Gelder and Ben. (courtesy: bendanielsss)

Renowned for his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in HBO's epic series Game of Thrones, actor Ian Gelder has died at the age of 74.The news of Gelder's death was confirmed by his husband, Ben Daniels, who shared the heartbreaking announcement on social media. In a post on Instagram, Daniels expressed his profound grief, stating, "It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I'm leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder."

Ben Daniels revealed that Gelder had been battling bile duct cancer since December, and his passing came swiftly.

Describing Ian Gelder as his "absolute rock," Ben Daniels reminisced about their three-decade-long partnership, emphasizing Gelder's kindness, generosity, and unwavering love.

Tributes began pouring in from fellow actors and industry peers, offering condolences and sharing fond memories of Gelder. Matt Lanter extended his love and prayers to Daniels, while Richard E. Grant expressed sorrow over the loss of Ian.

Leslie Bibb and Missi Pyle also conveyed their heartfelt condolences, reflecting on Gelder's immense light and compassion. Ian Gelder's talent and warmth endeared him to audiences worldwide, particularly his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in Game Of Thrones, a character that earned him admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

