Dark Hedges Trees Made Famous In 'Game Of Thrones' To Be Axed: Report

The majority of the trees are in a poor state and one is dead.

A total of 11 trees at a Northern Ireland beauty spot made famous by the fantasy drama Game of Thrones may soon be cut down, according to a report by BBC. The Dark Hedges trees near Armoy, County Antrim, became a famous tourist spot after featuring in the web series.

According to media reports, the majority of the trees are in a poor state and one is dead. A campaigner told the media outlet that there is now a health and safety risk to visitors.

The report by the Department of Infrastructure and experts at Tree Safety said that all 11 trees should be chopped. The Coleraine Chronicle reports that the consent of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is needed to cut the trees.

The council will review the matter on Wednesday.

The trees were planted to line the Bregagh Road to Gracehill House, which was built around 1775. Initially, there were about 150 trees that lined the road, but only about 80 remain. The trees are perishing over the years due to old age, and storms.

Rob McCallion, from the campaign group, told The BBC: "If they don't do something over these trees, someone is going to be killed, because of the state they're in."

Member of the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust, DUP councillor Mervyn Storey, added: "I, and no one else, wants to see the beginning of the end of what is known as the Dark Hedges.

"There was no money put in to do something like an aggressive tree-planting scheme, but my feeling is it's too late for that."



