Ghana Man Sets World Record For Most Trees Hugged In One Hour

"Most trees hugged in one hour (individual) 1,123 by Abubakar Tahiru", reads the caption of the post.

Abubakar Tahiru, a 29-year-old Ghanaian forestry student, is going viral for his arboreal affection. Mr Tahiru smashed the Guinness World Record for most trees hugged in an hour, squeezing a whopping 1,123 trees in his arms.

The impressive feat, captured on video and shared by Guinness World Records, took place at the Tuskegee National Forest in Alabama, USA. But this wasn't just a casual stroll through the woods. To qualify for the record, Mr Tahiru had to maintain a brisk pace, averaging nearly 19 hugs per minute. Each embrace had to be a full-on hug, with both arms wrapped around the tree. The rules were strict: no-repeat hugs and no harming the trees during the attempt.

This impressive display of dedication to both nature and record-breaking is a story that's sure to leave you smiling.

Speaking about breaking the record, Mr Tahiru said, "Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding. It's a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation."

Since being posted, the video has collected over 9 lakh views and an array of comments. Social media users applauded Mr Tahiru for his achievement.

What made his record attempt even harder was the fact that he was fasting for Ramadan and thus could not consume any water, Guinness World Record said in a release.

"Not being able to drink water throughout the attempt posed a significant challenge, especially given the physical exertion required," MR Tahiru told GWR.

"However, this also proved to be helpful in a way, as there was no need to pause for water breaks, allowing me to continue the attempt uninterrupted from start to finish."

Averaging one hug every three seconds, Abubakar easily surpassed the minimum requirement of 700 to become the first holder of this record.



