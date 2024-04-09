X User's List On Why She Prefers Hyderabad Over Mumbai, Bengaluru Sparks Discussion

The X post has accumulated more than 753,000 views and over 4,800 likes.

A startup founder's list of reasons why she prefers Hyderabad over other major metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru is going viral on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Shweta Kukreja, the founder of The Marketing Anatomy, shared her insights, mentioning that she has lived in Hyderabad for a year. She claimed that Hyderabad is underrated and excels in various aspects. "I would any day choose Hyd (Hyderabad) over Bangalore and Mumbai," she wrote.

"This city is so underrated, in terms of everything," Ms Kukreja said. She gave five reasons why Hyderabad is better than the other two cities. "Less traffic (comparatively), ORR Road for airport (bestest), greenery (literally everywhere), aesthetics (unreal), food... Need to hype this city up!" Ms Kukreja added.

Take a look below:

Lived in Hyderabad for a year and I would any day choose Hyd over Bangalore and Mumbai.



This city is so underrated, in terms of everything.



> Less traffic (comparatively)

> ORR Road for airport (bestest)

> Greenery (literally everywhere)

> Aesthetics (unreal)

> Food (🤌🤤)… — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) April 7, 2024

Commenting on her X post, one user quipped, "Please do not hype it up. Do not want it to turn into the next bengaluru or mumbai".

Another X user wondered if Hyderabad is as safe as Mumbai for girls. "Can one roam at night 3 Am on streets ...Like we do in #Mumbai /? Can a girl worry free wear whatever she wants and go to A to B To C like in Mumbai. No right!?" commented the user.

To this, Ms Kukreja said that the city is quite safe. "Yes. Hyd is safe as well. I have been out till 2-3 sometimes and its quite safe in that way. Rest it depends where you're staying," she wrote.

Another person pointed out the heat in Hyderabad. "I always felt Hyderabad is a little hotter compared to Bengaluru, but now even Bengaluru is suffering from a heatwave. Mumbai has that sticky heat unbearable in the daytime," the user said.

"Lived for 6 yrs in Hyd.Moved to Blr.Hyd outside Gachibowli is still a tier 2 city.Professional life is a bit on the laid back side. Limited hangout options within or near the city. No good libraries.Blr is more cosmopolitan with fast paced life,great libraries & weekend getaways," expressed a user.

Shweta Kukreja shared the post on Sunday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 753,000 views and over 4,800 likes.