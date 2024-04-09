Watch: Delhi YouTuber Takes Parents On Their First Flight, Internet Calls It ''Precious''

Internet users were left overjoyed with the thoughtful gesture

Parents leave no stone unturned to give the best life to their children. Indian parents, especially, make countless sacrifices for their kids to help them accomplish their dreams and goals. In turn, children also wish to make their parents feel proud of them or provide them with facilities or gifts which can bring a big smile to their faces.

Recently, a Delhi Youtuber left the internet emotional after she surprised her parents with their very first plane ride, fulfilling their dream. A video of the beautiful gesture was shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, which shows Yoopa Rebe getting her parents ready for their first flight. Her parents, who had never been on an aeroplane before, were left delighted when they saw the plane live and excitedly documented every moment of the special journey.

''For some it's just a flight—for others it's a dream come true,” @yooparebe writes of her parents' first flight. I love how the daughter gets them ready for the special day,'' the caption of the video shared by Good News Movement read.

Watch the video here:

Internet users were left overjoyed with the thoughtful gesture and filled the comment section with an array of comments.

One user wrote, ''Thank you for sharing this. We take for granted so many things, especially in this modern age. It is fulfilling to see others enjoy and have experiences like this.''

Another commented, ''Beautiful!! And the care you showed your parents from doing your mom's hair to capturing the moments as your dad requested says a lot about you on top of the fact that you gifted them the experience. You're a great daughter.''

A third said, ''This is beautiful! So good they could experience this together with their daughter.''

A fourth added, ''This just made me realize how many things we sometimes take for granted.''