Elephant Comes Dangerously Close To Safari. Watch What Happens Next

A group of tourists at the Kruger National Park in South Africa were in for a scary encounter when a huge elephant walked right up to their safari. A video uploaded by the national park on their YouTube channel shows a huge elephant, referred to in the video description as 'grumpy', deciding to take a closer look at the tourists and walking up dangerously close to them. 'That's enough big boy' a tourist can be heard mumbling nervously in the video as the tusker ambles right up to their vehicle.
Watch the video to find out what happens next:
Luckily for the tourists, the safari tracker had with him a 'knobkierie' or a traditional South African weapon of a stick with a large knob at the top. By waving the stick at the elephant, he manages to scare it away. The elephant backs away, possibly thinking that the 'knobkierie' was the trunk of a bigger elephant.
An excellent sighting and possibly a lucky escape for the tourists of the safari.
What do you think of the clip? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news