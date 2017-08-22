Donald Trump Briefly Stares At Sun During Solar Eclipse, Becomes A Meme

The sun disappeared behind the moon in a rare total solar eclipse that was seen coast-to-coast across the United States for the first time in nearly a century on Monday. Washington DC, however, only witnessed a partial solar eclipse.
Aaaaaand here's your photo of Trump looking straight at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/5vv6sVTDIl— Stefan Marolachakis (@stefanmymind) August 21, 2017
According to reporters, a White House aide standing beneath the balcony shouted, "Don't look."
As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted "Don't look." pic.twitter.com/dtfSLEzcAZ— Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017
Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30Rpic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ— ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017
On Twitter, people weren't particularly surprised. Some, in fact, had predicted Mr Trump would do exactly that:
I cannot handle this right now. pic.twitter.com/JXjuHH2ivA— Jules (@jules_su) August 21, 2017
Literally everyone: please observe #SolarEclipse safely. do not stare into the sun directly, you WILL damage your eyes!!— abdul (@Advil) August 21, 2017
Trump: pic.twitter.com/0TORBrdZpa
Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.— Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017
Trump: Hold my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d
It didn't take time for the moment to become a meme:
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. #SolarEclipse2017pic.twitter.com/GKeTKjItjQ— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) August 21, 2017
Melania is me and Donald is my mom when we're in public and we see someone we know. pic.twitter.com/O9bwChGoKT— Danielle Butcher (@DaniSButcher) August 21, 2017
U had the moon and the sun, but there was shade from both sides, many sides folks, believe me.— Just Jaszee (@OhSoJaszee) August 21, 2017
Later, Mr Trump was photographed with the special viewing glasses on:
Exciting to watch the total eclipse with @potus today! #Eclipse2017pic.twitter.com/85Y8R4yJU7— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 21, 2017
Sharing the #Eclipse2017 experience with the President, First Lady & Cabinet Secretaries on the White House Truman Balcony. #STEM#NASApic.twitter.com/q0WbDVg9f3— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 21, 2017
