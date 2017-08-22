Donald Trump Briefly Stares At Sun During Solar Eclipse, Becomes A Meme

US President Donald Trump was photographed looking directly at the sun during the partial eclipse (AFP)

Aaaaaand here's your photo of Trump looking straight at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/5vv6sVTDIl — Stefan Marolachakis (@stefanmymind) August 21, 2017

As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted "Don't look." pic.twitter.com/dtfSLEzcAZ — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30Rpic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

I cannot handle this right now. pic.twitter.com/JXjuHH2ivA — Jules (@jules_su) August 21, 2017

Literally everyone: please observe #SolarEclipse safely. do not stare into the sun directly, you WILL damage your eyes!!



Trump: pic.twitter.com/0TORBrdZpa — abdul (@Advil) August 21, 2017

Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.

Trump: Hold my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017

Melania is me and Donald is my mom when we're in public and we see someone we know. pic.twitter.com/O9bwChGoKT — Danielle Butcher (@DaniSButcher) August 21, 2017

U had the moon and the sun, but there was shade from both sides, many sides folks, believe me. — Just Jaszee (@OhSoJaszee) August 21, 2017

Sharing the #Eclipse2017 experience with the President, First Lady & Cabinet Secretaries on the White House Truman Balcony. #STEM#NASApic.twitter.com/q0WbDVg9f3 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 21, 2017