Donald Trump Briefly Stares At Sun During Solar Eclipse, Becomes A Meme

US President Donald Trump watched the partial eclipse from the White House. At one point, he was photographed looking up directly at the sun - a big no-no according to experts. Mr Trump later put on special protective glasses.

US President Donald Trump was photographed looking directly at the sun during the partial eclipse (AFP)

US President Donald Trump was photographed briefly looking up directly at the sun from the balcony of the White House during the partial solar eclipse on Monday. Thanks to Twitter, that moment instantly became a meme. Scientists had issued stern warnings that looking directly at the sun during the eclipse could result in permanent eye damage. According to reporters present at the White House, Mr Trump briefly squinted up at the sun, sans glasses, despite a shouted warning from an aide. His family, including First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron, were by his side looking up at the sky while wearing special protective glasses. Mr Trump was later photographed wearing the glasses as well. 

The sun disappeared behind the moon in a rare total solar eclipse that was seen coast-to-coast across the United States for the first time in nearly a century on Monday. Washington DC, however, only witnessed a partial solar eclipse.
 
According to reporters, a White House aide standing beneath the balcony shouted, "Don't look."
  
On Twitter, people weren't particularly surprised. Some, in fact, had predicted Mr Trump would do exactly that: 
   
It didn't take time for the moment to become a meme:
    
Later, Mr Trump was photographed with the special viewing glasses on:
  

