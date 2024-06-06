Shocking Video: Road Rage Incident In UK Sees Driver Attacked With Rock

A road rage incident turned violent after a collision at Lower Ford Street, Hillfields.

A road rage incident in Coventry, England, escalated into violence after a collision at Lower Ford Street, Hillfields, according to a report by The Sun. The incident reportedly began when a Mercedes-Benz driver was rear-ended while turning out of a junction. An eyewitness claims the Mercedes driver was photographing the damage when the other motorist emerged from his car to confront him.

Black road rage in Coventry. Tyrone rams a car and then tries to steal from it. Leroy puts him in his place though. pic.twitter.com/IQh6uWp9NU — Clown World (@NippiestKrankie) May 30, 2024

Disturbing footage shows the two men exchanging blows before ending up on the ground. The video appears to capture the Mercedes driver hitting the other motorist over the head with a rock, according to The Sun.

The situation further intensified as the enraged motorist was seen deliberately ramming his car into the side of the Mercedes, causing significant damage.

The Sun quotes the anonymous videographer who stated, "I saw the Mercedes come out of that junction even though it was not his right of way."

"The other guy in the car behind him was beeping, so the Mercedes did an emergency break, and the guy behind him went straight into the back of him. I didn't film it, but the other man was trying to run the Mercedes driver over at first as he got out of the car to take pictures for insurance."

"When he couldn't hit him, that's when he drove straight into the side of the Mercedes. I was just really shocked, to be honest. It looked like a movie scene."