Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting Today

Lok Sabha Results Live: The discussions will be held on government formation by the grand alliance.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs at the central hall of the Parliament today.

As per the sources, discussions will be held on government formation by the grand alliance. This comes after the NDA crossed the majority mark bagging 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the BJP managed to secure only 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally.

The parties of the NDA unanimously passed a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader at a meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence on Wednesday.

In all, 21 NDA leaders signed the resolution, which appreciated PM Modi's efforts in nation-building, welfare of the poor, and development, adding that they were all partners in that effort.

Jun 07, 2024 07:15 (IST) BJP Short Of Majority, Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar Dictate Terms

With the BJP falling short of majority in Lok Sabha, its allies in NDA have started bargaining hard for plum ministries at the Centre. The allies, including Coalition-era veterans N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, are learnt to have put forward their demands in the NDA meeting held yesterday. No official word on what they have demanded is out yet, but hectic negotiations are on, it is learnt.

There is speculation that Mr Naidu's TDP, which has won 16 Lok Sabha seats and also swept the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, have demanded five ministerial berths, including a Minister of State post for Finance, and the Lok Sabha Speaker's post. TDP may also be looking at portfolios such as Roads, Panchayati Raj, Health and Education.





Jun 07, 2024 07:15 (IST) Modi 3.0: BJP Likely To Keep Top Ministries, Allies Push For More

Two days after Lok Sabha election results denied a clear majority to the BJP, its allies in NDA have started bargaining hard for plum posts at the Centre. The BJP, however, is not in the mood to let go of key miniseries and roles, sources have said. With the single largest party well short of the magic figure, NDA allies are now on a tight deadline to reach a consensus as plans are afoot to hold the swearing in ceremony of the third Narendra Modi government this weekend.

