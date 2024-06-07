Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh, Takes Aim At Hyundai i20 N Line

Tata Motors on Friday launched Altroz Racer, a sporty avatar of the company's premium hatchback, starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Altroz Racer gets a more powerful engine, revised looks and features over the regular variants.

The Altroz Racer is available in three variants (R1, R2 and R3) in three colours: pure grey, atomic orange, and avenue white. The R2 and R3 trims command a Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh premium respectively over the base R1 trim. Under the hood is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Nexon which produces 120 PS and 170 Nm. The engine is linked with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Tata Altroz Racer will compete with Hyundai i20 NLine in the hot hatch segment.

The Racer edition comes with a host of changes on the exterior and interior over the Altroz, marking a visual differentiation. The Racer will be the top-of-line version of the Altroz with a 360-degree camera, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), ventilated seats and six airbags (standard in Racer).

Inside the cabin, the Altroz Racer gets leatherette seats, rear AC vents, a sliding armrest for the driver and powered windows. Racer edition rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and gets a dual-tone finish with a sporty decal on the bonnet. Features like cruise control, projector headlamps, fog lamps and defogger also come as standard. Higher trims also get features like 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and air purifier.

Along with Racer, Tata Motors has also introduced two new variants (XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in its Altroz range. These two new additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel and CNG powertrains. These new variants are priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Strengthening the Altroz lineup, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer – a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one's everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment-leading features and a tech first approach, make the Racer desirable for the new gen customers who are connected, fashion-forward and want to drive a car that makes them stand out.”