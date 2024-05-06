When Will Mother's Day 2024 Be Celebrated? History, Significance And Other Things To Know

Mother's Day is an occasion to recognise the contributions mothers make to society.

Mother's Day is celebrated globally, providing us an opportunity to honour the mothers and motherly figures, and appreciate the sacrifices they make for the success of their families. Activist Anna Jarvis, inspired by her own mother's dedication to humanitarian work, founded Mother's Day in the US in 1908. In 1914, then US President Woodrow Wilson officially designated the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day, a day dedicated to expressing gratitude and appreciation for mothers everywhere. This year, Mother's Day will be observed on May 12.

Significance of Mother's Day

Mother's Day holds immense significance as it provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of mothers to society.

Mothers play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of their children, instilling values, providing support, and nurturing growth. Their selfless love and unwavering devotion are the cornerstones of family life, fostering bonds that endure through generations.

Mother's Day serves as a reminder to express gratitude for the countless sacrifices mothers make, often behind the scenes, to ensure the well-being and happiness of their families.

Honouring all the motherly figures

Beyond its familial significance, Mother's Day also serves as a broader cultural celebration of the importance of maternal figures in society. It is a day to honour not only biological mothers but also grandmothers, stepmothers, adoptive mothers, and other maternal figures who have made a positive impact on the lives of others.

How do we celebrate Mother's Day?

Mother's Day has become a commercial phenomenon, with retailers offering gifts and experiences to help people express their appreciation for their mothers. While these gestures are often appreciated, it's essential to remember that the true essence of Mother's Day lies in the sentiment behind the gift rather than its monetary value.

Whether it's a handmade card, a heartfelt letter, or a simple act of kindness, the most meaningful gifts are those that come from the heart.