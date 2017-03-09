Man Panics In Terrifying Video As Cruise Ship Comes Close To Home

Bill Todhunter from Fort Lauderdale posted the video on Twitter on March 4.
Watch how close the ship comes to the couple's home
@CelebrityCruise almost ran aground in Port Everglades Fort Lauderdale. #firethecaptainpic.twitter.com/Y2ijWX5Mpj- Bill Todhunter (@BillTodhunter) March 3, 2017
'This thing is coming to the house, and I was really worried. I was worried about my husband. I was worried about the dogs, and I was worried about the house', Yasmine Todhunter told wsvn.com.
The couple, who have been living in the house for seven years, said they've never experienced anything like this. 'We've seen them come, what we call close, but never to where the ship has had to stop, put itself into reverse, back out into the channel and eventually go back to sea', said Bill. The cruise ship reportedly came within 100 feet of their home.
Bill posted the video on the Facebook page of the company that operates the cruise ship Celebrity Equinox. The company denied any lapses by the ship. 'The ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk. We can also confirm the ship did not touch bottom', said the company in a reply to Bill's post.