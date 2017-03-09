Man Panics In Terrifying Video As Cruise Ship Comes Close To Home

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 09, 2017 17:09 IST
A cruise ship came dangerously close to the home of a couple in Florida

New Delhi:  A couple in Florida got quite a scare when a cruise ship came too-close-for-comfort to their beach-facing home. A video has emerged of a man waving his arms in panic as the gigantic cruise-liner comes within metres of their house. The video has been shot by the man's wife who can be heard shouting in horror. "This is too close. No. Don't cross. Get out", said the woman. 

Bill Todhunter from Fort Lauderdale posted the video on Twitter on March 4. 

Watch how close the ship comes to the couple's home
 
'This thing is coming to the house, and I was really worried. I was worried about my husband. I was worried about the dogs, and I was worried about the house', Yasmine Todhunter told wsvn.com.

The couple, who have been living in the house for seven years, said they've never experienced anything like this. 'We've seen them come, what we call close, but never to where the ship has had to stop, put itself into reverse, back out into the channel and eventually go back to sea', said Bill. The cruise ship reportedly came within 100 feet of their home. 

Bill posted the video on the Facebook page of the company that operates the cruise ship Celebrity Equinox. The company denied any lapses by the ship. 'The ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk. We can also confirm the ship did not touch bottom', said the company in a reply to Bill's post.

