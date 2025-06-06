Viral Now: 4-Year-Old Cooks Flavourful Seafood Dish For His Mom. Internet Is Amazed

Who is the youngest chef you have ever come across on social media? Have you ever seen a 4-year-old make and plate a seafood dish from scratch? If not, you're in for a treat. A recent viral video features one such unbelievably young and talented cook preparing a meal for his mom. As the reel proceeds, we see that he does much of the work on his own - with hardly any adult help involved. Needless to say, the prodigy's culinary skills left many people impressed.

The video was shared on the popular Instagram page @cookingforlevi. Little Levi is seen making a dish containing sea scallops, fresh pesto, roasted potatoes and sugar snap peas. He prepares each element carefully, taking time to chop and season the ingredients well. He blends the pesto using freshly picked cleavers. He cuts and tosses the potatoes with herbs before roasting them. He removes the feet of the scallops before searing them in a pan. After all the components are ready, he arranges them with tongs on a plate. In the end, he is seen eating the dish alongside his mother. "The most challenging part was frying the scallops. The scallop is 100 yummy," he declared. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments section, many Instagram users were amazed by Levi's efforts. Read some of their reactions below:

"I'd like a table at 7, please."

"I don't think I could love this more."

"From cooking for Levi to cooking with Levi."

"I need a Levi restaurant and reservations ASAP."

"When he is 10, he will say 'been doing this all my life'."

"Less input from Dad over time. Look at his ownership of the whole process. Well done, Levi! Keep going! We're all loving your progress."

"This is a scroll stopper, first time we've seen Levi in control from start to finish, WOW!! I'm remembering him in his high chair, trying foods so enthusiastically just a short time ago. Now he's chopping, frying and plating like a pro. You reap what you sow with love as the first ingredient. Bless this family."

"Wasn't he just wearing a 'Here Comes The Fun' bib in a high chair? Where has the time gone? Good job, Levi and parents. Your content brings me so much joy! Thank you!"

"I have been following this account for years. The process is unbelievable."

"Phenomenal is the perfect word to describe him!"

The viral video has received over 1 million views on Instagram so far.