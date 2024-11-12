Watch: Young Boy Cooks 'Dahi Tikhari', Viral Video Gets Over 55 Million Views

A video of a young Indian cook has gone viral (Photo: Instagram/ villagecookingboy_official)

A video of a young boy cooking an interesting dish has got millions of likes on Instagram. The video shared by @villagecookingboy_official has won many hearts online with its presentation of "Dahi Tikhari," a flavourful delicacy that the little vlogger says can be ready in just a few minutes. He proceeds to cook the dish from scratch at an outdoor location using what seems to be a wood fire set-up. He starts by placing the kadhai over the heat. He pours oil into it, followed by mustard seeds, cumin seeds and a powdered spice. He uses a mortar and pestle to pound garlic cloves, green chillies and red chilli powder together. Doing so results in a thick red paste, which he transfers to the kadhai. He adds curry leaves to the mixture and stirs it.

Next, he adds what looks to be turmeric powder, garam masala/dhaniya powder and salt. He combines all the ingredients well and cooks this masala base for some more time. Later, he is seen removing the kadhai from the flame and setting it on the ground. As a final step, he pours curds into the kadhai and mixes it with the prepared base. He garnishes the dish with chopped coriander leaves and relishes it with roti/bhakri. Watch the complete video below:

The reel has clocked over 55 million views on Instagram so far. In the comments, many people applauded the young cook. A few joked that they didn't want their mothers to see this viral video. Check out how some Instagram users reacted below:

"Very cute chef."

"Talented child."

"Nice cooking."

"Meri mummy ke feed mein mat jana." ["Don't reach my mother's Instagram feed."]

"Mein jo abhi tak sirf maggi bana pata hu." ["And I am only able to make Maggi so far."]

"Awesome little bro. Looking so delicious."

"When they tell me they need 20 years of experience to get the job."

"This is what happens when you don't give your kid an iPad."

