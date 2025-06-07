Narrow Escape For Tejashwi Yadav As Truck Rams RJD Leader's Convoy

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, had a narrow escape as his convoy met with a major accident while returning from Madhepura to Patna. Three members of his security team sustained injuries in the mishap.

The incident took place around 1:30 AM in the wee hours of Saturday near Goraul toll plaza on National Highway-22 in Vaishali district when a truck that had gone out of control rammed into a vehicle in the RJD leader's convoy at high-speed from behind.

While explaining the accident, Tejashwi Yadav said that his convoy had taken a halt at a roadside eatery to have tea when a speeding truck suddenly hit one of the vehicles from the rear, causing chaos at the scene.

Fortunately, Tejashwi Yadav was 5 feet away from the vehicle and he remained unharmed.

“Had the vehicle moved just a little further, a big accident could have happened,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, describing the incident as “very serious and worrying.”

He stressed the need for an immediate review of the security system for public representatives.

Three members of his security team sustained injuries and were promptly admitted to Sadar Hospital.

One of the injured personnel suffered a head injury and is under medical observation, though all are said to be in a stable condition.

Upon receiving information, local police from Sarai Police Station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The truck involved was intercepted at the Goraul toll plaza, and the driver was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the accident.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions in political circles. Several RJD leaders and workers expressed concern over Tejashwi Yadav's safety and questioned the adequacy of his security cover.

They demanded a thorough probe and strict action against those responsible.

Opposition leaders termed the incident as shocking and a failure of the state's security apparatus while extending solidarity with Tejashwi Yadav and the injured personnel.

