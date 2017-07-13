Comedy Group AIB In Trouble Over PM Modi Post, Now Deleted

There was instant outrage on AIB's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Comedy group AIB, known for its provocative humour, today deleted a post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being roasted on Twitter. The Mumbai police tweeted that the post would be forwarded to the cyber cell for investigation.

The group posted an image of PM Modi's lookalike at a railway station along with a photo of the Prime Minister with a Snapchat dog filter, captioned #wanderlust. There was instant outrage.
 
The group was soon bombarded with criticism and accused of insulting the prime minister and hurting national sentiment.
 
AIB deleted the post, but the backlash didn't end. The group was trolled for chickening out.

Tanmay Bhatt, one of the prominent faces of the group, then tweeted his response to the trolling.
 

