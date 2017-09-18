Puppy Fell Unconscious In House Fire. See The Moment He Was Revived

"A very lucky dog," said the fire department on Twitter

Offbeat | | Updated: September 18, 2017 20:21 IST
The puppy, named Buster, fell unconscious after inhaling smoke in a house fire

A group of firefighters miraculously rescued a puppy who fell unconscious after inhaling smoke in a house fire.

Videos released by the Billesley Fire Department show firemen trying to revive the pup, named Buster, by using a special oxygen mask while one of them lovingly comforted the dog. But Buster, though conscious, struggles to breathe.
 
But Buster surprises everyone. In a subsequent video posted on Twitter, the pupper wakes up and gives a confused glance to the people who just saved his life. In return, he gets lots of pats for being so brave.
 
Here's the lucky pupper after enduring the stressful situation, looking healthy and adorable.

"Buster with his rescuers, half an hour later, looking a lot healthier. A very lucky dog. Good job!" the tweet said.
 
The fire was reported today morning from a house in Kings Heath, Birmingham, reported ITV. Two firefighters were deployed to rescue the pupper from the kitchen. It took firefighters half an hour to resuscitate Buster using their latest animal respiratory equipment.

Social media was moved by the compassion of the firefighters.
 
 

