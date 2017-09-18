Puppy Fell Unconscious In House Fire. See The Moment He Was Revived

The puppy, named Buster, fell unconscious after inhaling smoke in a house fire

Kimpton Close, Kings Heath. kitchen fire. Puppy rescued by firefighters, unconcious from inhaled smoke ... @KingsNortonFire@Bournbrookfirepic.twitter.com/45SQNuNv9F — BillesleyFire (@BillesleyFire) September 18, 2017

2: Firefighters managed to resuscitate the pup using new animal 02 therapy equipment now carried on trucks. @KingsNortonFire@Bournbrookfirepic.twitter.com/yTNIVxpmio — BillesleyFire (@BillesleyFire) September 18, 2017

Buster with his rescuers, half an hour later, looking a lot healthier. A very lucky dog. Good job! @KingsNortonFire@Bournbrookfirepic.twitter.com/HfRx4LvRfZ — BillesleyFire (@BillesleyFire) September 18, 2017

