Puppy Fell Unconscious In House Fire. See The Moment He Was Revived

Videos released by the Billesley Fire Department show firemen trying to revive the pup, named Buster, by using a special oxygen mask while one of them lovingly comforted the dog. But Buster, though conscious, struggles to breathe.
Kimpton Close, Kings Heath. kitchen fire. Puppy rescued by firefighters, unconcious from inhaled smoke ... @KingsNortonFire@Bournbrookfirepic.twitter.com/45SQNuNv9F— BillesleyFire (@BillesleyFire) September 18, 2017
But Buster surprises everyone. In a subsequent video posted on Twitter, the pupper wakes up and gives a confused glance to the people who just saved his life. In return, he gets lots of pats for being so brave.
2: Firefighters managed to resuscitate the pup using new animal 02 therapy equipment now carried on trucks. @KingsNortonFire@Bournbrookfirepic.twitter.com/yTNIVxpmio— BillesleyFire (@BillesleyFire) September 18, 2017
Here's the lucky pupper after enduring the stressful situation, looking healthy and adorable.
"Buster with his rescuers, half an hour later, looking a lot healthier. A very lucky dog. Good job!" the tweet said.
Buster with his rescuers, half an hour later, looking a lot healthier. A very lucky dog. Good job! @KingsNortonFire@Bournbrookfirepic.twitter.com/HfRx4LvRfZ— BillesleyFire (@BillesleyFire) September 18, 2017
The fire was reported today morning from a house in Kings Heath, Birmingham, reported ITV. Two firefighters were deployed to rescue the pupper from the kitchen. It took firefighters half an hour to resuscitate Buster using their latest animal respiratory equipment.
Social media was moved by the compassion of the firefighters.
Fantastic work glad to see Buster is okay,hope everyone else is okay,nice to hear some good news on a Monday!— Deborah Bowman (@MetalGirl001) September 18, 2017
Great work @KingsNortonFire@Bournbrookfire - hope Buster is feeling better and back on his feet— JTHcommunity (@JTHcommunity) September 18, 2017
Thank you for doing what you do and going above and beyond... you're truly special people full of compassion.— Sherbourne Genealogy (@SherbourneGenes) September 18, 2017
This has made me so happy— Louise Byrne (@LouiseBham29) September 18, 2017
When his wee eyes started blinking man— SMITHY (@smithycrs92) September 18, 2017
