Video Of Woman's 'Obscene' Dance Performance In Delhi Metro Sparks Outrage

Delhi Metro has not yet commented on the incident.

The Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years and is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, the Delhi Metro has been in the news for bizarre reasons which have mostly to do with unruly and unusual passenger behaviour. Several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online, leaving people speechless. Now, several videos of a woman dancing inside the Delhi metro train have surfaced online and sparked outrage among social media users.

The videos show the woman twerking, belly dancing and performing sensual dance moves in front of several passengers onboard. In one of the clips, she is also seen kneeling on the metro floor. The woman in the video has been identified as Instagram user @manishadancer and the videos were shared on her official handle.

Take a look at one of the videos below:

The clips, which have surfaced on other social media platforms as well, have gone viral, drawing massive attention and sparking a wave of reactions. Several people criticised her and called the act a nuisance for other commuters. They labelled her dance as "obscene", arguing that such behaviour is inappropriate in public transport. They also urged the authorities to take strict action against her.

"I think the directives of @OfficialDMRC is not working. Can we introduce a penalty of Rs 10,000 per incident to person shown in video? This will stop this nonsense," wrote one user. "Is there no legal way to stop this? Commuters get so awkward with these things," said another.

"Disgusting!! @IndianRailMedia please have police installed in each compartment to curtail such incidents. @AshwiniVaishnaw Stringent laws need to be also introduced and individuals should be fined heavily, no exceptions," suggested a third user.

"Start identifying such people and charge them hefty amount for public nuisance and using property for personal gains / commercial use," expressed a fourth. "There are strict guidelines in mtero.premises about making reels. @OfficialDMRC should take a strict action, people travel with family and kids in metro. Its not a place for such vulger dance," commented another user.

Notably, DMRC has repeatedly asked commuters not to shoot videos inside Delhi Metro trains.