Earth Day: History, Significance And Other Things To Know

Earth Day was celebrated for the first time in 1970.

Earth Day is one of the largest events that has grown since its launch in 1970 in the United States. On April 22, 2024, we will celebrate the 54th Earth Day, at a time when our planet is breaking heat records every year and pollution has reached unprecedented levels. To mark Earth Day, millions of people across the globe organise movements and take pledges of improving the climate of the planet. It was organised for the first time by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator and environmentalist, and Denis Hayes, a graduate student at Harvard University.

Also Read | Earth Day 2024: Importance Of Reducing Carbon Footprint

Mr Nelson and Mr Hayes had organised the event after being concerned about environmental damage in the US, especially after a large oil spill in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California, as per the BBC.

Significance of Earth Day

Earth Day aims to raise awareness of the need to protect the Earth's natural resources for future generations.

With each passing year, the importance of Earth Day grows ever more apparent. Our planet faces unprecedented challenges, from climate change and deforestation to pollution and loss of biodiversity.

However, Earth Day also offers hope - a chance to unite in our efforts to safeguard the natural world.

Theme of Earth Day 2024

This year, the event is being celebrated with the theme "Planet vs Plastics", to raise awareness of the harms of plastic pollution for human and planetary health.

The theme has been chosen keeping in view an historic UN treaty on plastics, which is expected to be agreed by the end of 2024.

More than 50 countries, including the UK, have called for an end to plastic pollution by 2040.

The challenge of dealing with plastic

Plastic is literally everywhere, and is polluting the planet at a rapid pace. In its tiniest form - as microplastic - it is also adversely affecting the health of the humans.

Microplastics are tiny particles of plastic that is synthetic that never disappears. It has been found in the bodies of fish and other marine animals.