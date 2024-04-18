Earth Day 2024: Importance Of Reducing Carbon Footprint

Earth Day is an occasion to take pledges to improve the climate of the planet.

Earth Day is an annual event that raises awareness about environmental issues and encourages people to take climate action. One of the most important aspects is reducing carbon footprint - the total amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere by a person or activity. These gases trap heat, contributing to global warming and climate change. By making conscious choices in our lifestyles, we can lessen our impact on the environment and help mitigate these pressing issues. Another crucial aspect of reducing our carbon footprint is conserving energy in our homes and workplaces. This year, Earth Day will be celebrated on April 22 (Monday).

Reducing our carbon footprint will contribute to a healthier and more sustainable environment for generations to come.

"As the world teeters dangerously close to the critical 1.5-degree temperature rise, we are warned of impending and unprecedented climate disasters - floods, droughts, melting ice caps, and severe heatwaves," said Tanya Singh, founder of Gurgaon-based Mynzo (short for MyNetZero) that focuses on sustainability and climate technologies.

"The onus to avert this crisis does not lie solely with governments, policymakers, or corporations. It is a misconception that individual actions don't count. In truth, our collective survival hinges on the participation of the masses," she added.

Experts have also pointed out the need to take individual actions. One of the most effective ways to reduce our carbon footprint is by embracing sustainable transportation options. Choosing to walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation instead of driving alone can significantly decrease emissions from vehicles.

Additionally, transitioning to electric or hybrid vehicles and supporting the development of renewable energy sources for transportation can further reduce our carbon footprint.

Ms Singh also called for making "mindful, minor adjustments" to our lifestyle. "In an era where data and AI can easily tell us our climate-identity, taking these small, sustainable steps has never been easier. Together, these small actions can catalyse monumental changes, steering us towards a safer, sustainable future."

Changing our consumption habits is another step that could lead to reducing our carbon footprint. By opting for locally sourced, organic and sustainably produced goods, we can decrease the carbon emissions associated with the production and transportation of goods. Additionally, reducing waste through recycling, composting, and avoiding single-use plastics can further minimise our environmental impact.

"The first step in addressing climate change is understanding our individual 'climate-identity.' In today's AI-driven world, measuring your carbon footprint is easier than ever. Gone are the days of manual tracking. With a click of a button, we can now have a clear picture of our environmental impact," said Ms Singh.

