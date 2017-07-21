Bengaluru Surgeons Drilled Into Skull, He Played Guitar In Brain Surgery Abhishek Prasad had been suffering a neurological disorder known as "musician's dystonia" that caused his fingers to cramp in his left hand, preventing him from playing the guitar properly.

Abhishek Prasad played the guitar as surgeons operated on his brain (Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital/AFP) Bengaluru: A man who strummed the guitar as surgeons at a Bengaluru hospital operated on his brain showed how the unusual procedure had cured the problem that was hindering his ability to play.



Abhishek Prasad, a 37-year-old software engineer, had been suffering a neurological disorder that caused his fingers to cramp in his left hand, preventing him from playing the guitar properly.



Doctors at Bengaluru's Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital recommended an unusual procedure to reverse the condition known as "musician's dystonia."



And so, on July 11, Mr Prasad strummed his guitar as surgeons drilled into his brain for some very delicate surgery. He was fully conscious throughout the procedure.



Speaking to the media after his recovery, Mr Prasad described the surreal experience of being conscious on the operating table during the seven-hour procedure as his fingers slowly became more dexterous.



"I felt no pain as they had given me local anaesthesia," Mr Prasad said. "I had the feeling that there was a generator close by."



"We wanted him to play the guitar during the surgery as he had been having problems only while playing," Dr Sharan Srinivasan, a neurosurgeon who performed the surgery, explained. "As he played, we could identify the problem and treat it."



Mr Prasad had stitches removed on Thursday at the hospital, where he thanked doctors and played a few tunes to demonstrate how well he had recovered.



The operation cost around two lakh rupees. The hospital says this complex procedure has only ever been performed eight times before, adding this was the first time it was performed in India. Luckily, it was a success...music to the ears of the patient!



(With inputs from AFP)



