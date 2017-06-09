Bengaluru Police Win Twitter With AIB Meme, 'Game Of Thrones' Reference

In the meme, a spin on the viral "Drake Approves" meme, Irrfan Khan is seen "not approving" of the Game of Thrones character R'hllor, also known as the Lord of Light and instead giving his "approval" to the "Lord of Traffic Light."
In a caption accompanying the meme, Bengaluru City Police writes: "Swear it by the old roads and the new, there is only one lord on the streets of Bengaluru. All hail, Traffic light!"
Swear it by the old roads and the new, there is only one lord on the streets of Bengaluru. All hail, Traffic light! pic.twitter.com/oBRS6EZQqU— BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 8, 2017
In 24 hours, the tweet has been 'liked' over 1,300 times and retweeted over 500 times.
Needless to say, the two pop culture references have Twitterati cracking up:
Awesome... d person who handles dis twitter account know exactly hw to grab people's attention...— Akshay Mahajanshetti (@imAkshayMahajan) June 8, 2017
Take a bow, admin. You're awesome!— Akhilesh Deshpande (@akhilesherlock) June 8, 2017
Tips hat to your SM managing intern.— Vrao (@Vraoraho) June 9, 2017
I love the way u guys come up with such quirky stuff!— Rashi Balar (@BalarRashi) June 8, 2017
Now I've become your fan— Thats out (@Who801) June 8, 2017
Meanwhile, this person couldn't resist using the Game of Thrones reference to point out how insufferable Bengaluru traffic is.
