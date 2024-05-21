International Tea Day 2024: A Toast To History, Sustainability, And Habit

Tea holds a special place in various cultures worldwide.

The world celebrates International Tea Day on May 21st, a day designated by the United Nations to highlight the cultural and economic significance of tea. Tea, the world's most consumed beverage after water, boasts a long and rich history, with evidence of its consumption in China dating back 5,000 years.

Beyond its delicious taste, tea offers a range of health benefits due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The tea industry is a crucial source of income and jobs, particularly in developing countries, where millions of families rely on tea production for their livelihood. This year's International Tea Day specifically honours the role women play throughout the tea production chain, "from crop to cup."

The UN emphasises the importance of sustainable tea production for the benefit of future generations. This focus extends to environmental concerns, as tea production is sensitive to climate change. The UN urges tea-producing countries to develop strategies that address both adaptation to and mitigation of climate change's impact.

Beyond a beverage, a balm for the soul

For tea enthusiasts, this simple cup of brewed leaves transcends a mere drink. It's a steaming hug in a mug-a comforting ritual steeped in tradition. Tea can be a trusted companion, offering solace for a broken heart or a weary mind. Its diverse flavours and aromas can transport you to faraway lands or evoke cherished memories.

A cultural cornerstone

Tea ceremonies in Japan are steeped in mindfulness and tranquilly, while sharing a cup of chai in India fosters connection and community. From afternoon tea in England to Moroccan mint tea, the way tea is prepared and consumed varies greatly around the world, yet it universally holds a special place in many cultures.

Tea outlook for 2027

Looking ahead, the UN report "Current Market Situation and Medium-Term Outlook" predicts that global tea consumption and production are projected to keep rising over the next decade, driven by robust demand in developing and emerging countries. This will create new rural income opportunities and improve food security in tea-producing countries.