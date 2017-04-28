Baahubali 2 Hits Screens. Twitter Calls It A 'Baahubalian Hit'

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 28, 2017 12:36 IST
A still of actor Prabhas from the trailer of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

NEW DELHI:  After waiting for two years to find out why Katappa killed Baahubali, fans of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus can finally get some closure. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan, finally hit theatre screens, 8,000 to be more accurate, across the world. With the film's early morning shows, starting as early as 7:30 am, already done with, while many still are underway, Twitter is buzzing with heaps of praise for the film. #Bahubali2 is currently trending on Twitter.

The film opened to a grand release earlier this morning with fans queuing outside theatres to watch the film. The Baahubali 2-fever has been so high in places like Hyderabad, people celebrated the release by pouring milk on life-sized cutouts of the film's star Prabhas - much the same way fans celebrate a Rajinikanth film.

The fantasy drama is the second part to Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015. The film was a huge success and ended on a cliffhanger which subsequently became a huge phenomenon on social media. Jokes and memes on 'why Katappa killed Baahubali?' became extremely popular online. Now, along with words of praise for the second and final installment of the films, tweeple are also requesting everyone who has seen the film to not share any spoilers online.

Here's what Twitter has to say about Baahubali 2:
 
Baahubali 2 has released in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and more. It is said to be the year's biggest film. It comes as no surprise then that several fans have taken half day off at work to watch the film on the first day itself. "Convinced our bosses 20 days earlier. We will work 30 minutes extra every day and make up. But you have to let us watch it on the day of release," fans outside Mumbai theatres told NDTV.

Are you planning to watch Baahubali 2: The Conclusion this weekend? Tell us using the comments section below.

