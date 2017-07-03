Air India Flight Takes Off Despite Faulty AC, Passenger Films Chaos On Board

According to reports when contacted, Air India said that it was a technical matter and an investigation would be initiated.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 03, 2017 11:55 IST
Air India Flight Takes Off Despite Faulty AC, Passenger Films Chaos On Board

A short video taken inside the aircraft was tweeted by news agency ANI

New Delhi:  The air conditioning system of a Delhi-bound Air India flight from West Bengal's Bagdogra malfunctioned on Sunday, leading to noisy protests from passengers. The flight, AI-880, had 168 passengers on board and made a safe landing in the capital.

However, a video posted to Twitter by news agency ANI shows passengers furiously fanning themselves using in-flight magazines and aircraft safety cards. One of the passengers can even be heard saying in Hindi that he was asked by flight attendants not to film the angry scenes unfolding inside the aircraft.
 

One passenger, Debasmita, took to Twitter to complain about the air conditioning problem on the flight, writing she had also lodged a complaint in New Delhi:
   

An Air India spokesperson admitted to news agency PTI that the passengers had indeed complained of the malfunctioning air conditioning system on board the aircraft and they also protested. 

The flight took off at 1.55 pm on Sunday. Around 20 minutes after departure, passengers complained about the ACs malfunctioning. They were reportedly assured by cabin crew that the ACs would be back on after some time. That didn't happen.

A few passengers also tried to put on the oxygen masks, but these too were reportedly not working.

According to reports, when contacted, Air India said that it was a technical matter and an investigation would be initiated.

The embarrassment comes after the government decided on Wednesday to privatise debt-laden Air India.

(With inputs from agencies)

