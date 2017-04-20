Adidas Slammed For Insensitive 'You Survived' Boston Marathon Email

Adidas sent the insensitive email to the participants of Boston Marathon

Someone in the marketing department at @Adidas is going to get fired hard for the subject of this email. pic.twitter.com/JqXoZnZQla — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) April 18, 2017

Poor choice of words from adidas after the Boston marathon. pic.twitter.com/ggugE2S55o — (@ItsPaoloni) April 18, 2017

My friend received this email from Adidas after the Boston Marathon... I don't know how an advertising team doesn't catch this. pic.twitter.com/Fe16Z4Hnvq — Robin Dich (@RobinDich) April 18, 2017

Hey @adidas , who thought of this creative title? It would've been just as good to say 'We hope you had a blast at the #BostonMarathon' pic.twitter.com/mQBlQbu08w — All Out (@DanteA123456789) April 18, 2017

@adidas I am pretty upset with your recent email "You survived the Boston Marathon" Maybe you don't remember some people didn't? — Masona 5 (@mase007) April 18, 2017