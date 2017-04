Adidas Slammed For Insensitive 'You Survived' Boston Marathon Email

Someone in the marketing department at @Adidas is going to get fired hard for the subject of this email. pic.twitter.com/JqXoZnZQla — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) April 18, 2017

Poor choice of words from adidas after the Boston marathon. pic.twitter.com/ggugE2S55o — (@ItsPaoloni) April 18, 2017

My friend received this email from Adidas after the Boston Marathon... I don't know how an advertising team doesn't catch this. pic.twitter.com/Fe16Z4Hnvq — Robin Dich (@RobinDich) April 18, 2017

Hey @adidas , who thought of this creative title? It would've been just as good to say 'We hope you had a blast at the #BostonMarathon' pic.twitter.com/mQBlQbu08w — All Out (@DanteA123456789) April 18, 2017

@adidas I am pretty upset with your recent email "You survived the Boston Marathon" Maybe you don't remember some people didn't? — Masona 5 (@mase007) April 18, 2017

We are not even halfway through the year and some of the biggest brands in the world have already submitted their entries for the 'Worst PR blunder of the year' award. The latest in the race seems to be sporting giant Adidas that is facing the heat for an insensitive email sent to the participants of the Boston Marathon. Adidas, official sponsor of the April 17 marathon, sent an email to the runners of the Boston Marathon for 'surviving' the marathon. The subject line of the congratulatory email said "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon". The company was soon reminded of the bombing that killed three people in 2013.According to news.com , at least 2 survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing participated in the race this year. In 2013, three people died and 260 were injured when two bombs went off near the finish line of the event.Screenshots of the email soon made it to Twitter with Adidas facing severe backlash for the email.Following the outrage, the company apologised for the email on Twitter. Trying to undo the damage done, they said, "The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we're reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event". They also sent an email to the runners with the subject "we are sorry".Adidas's gaffe follows some recent PR fiascos by brands like United Airlines, Pepsi and Nivea.Click for more trending stories