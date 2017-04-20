Adidas Slammed For Insensitive 'You Survived' Boston Marathon Email

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2017 13:57 IST
26 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Adidas Slammed For Insensitive 'You Survived' Boston Marathon Email

Adidas sent the insensitive email to the participants of Boston Marathon

New Delhi:  We are not even halfway through the year and some of the biggest brands in the world have already submitted their entries for the 'Worst PR blunder of the year' award. The latest in the race seems to be sporting giant Adidas that is facing the heat for an insensitive email sent to the participants of the Boston Marathon. Adidas, official sponsor of the April 17 marathon, sent an email to the runners of the Boston Marathon for 'surviving' the marathon. The subject line of the congratulatory email said "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon". The company was soon reminded of the bombing that killed three people in 2013.

According to news.com, at least 2 survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing participated in the race this year. In 2013, three people died and 260 were injured when two bombs went off near the finish line of the event.

Screenshots of the email soon made it to Twitter with Adidas facing severe backlash for the email.
 
Following the outrage, the company apologised for the email on Twitter. Trying to undo the damage done, they said, "The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we're reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event". They also sent an email to the runners with the subject "we are sorry". 
 
Adidas's gaffe follows some recent PR fiascos by brands like United Airlines, Pepsi and Nivea.

Click for more trending stories

Trending

Share this story on

26 Shares
ALSO READClose Call: When Asteroids Whisk Past Earth
AdidasBoston marathonBoston Marathon BombingAdidas email

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousMoto E4

................................ Advertisement ................................