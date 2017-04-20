Adidas Slammed For Insensitive 'You Survived' Boston Marathon Email

According to news.com, at least 2 survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing participated in the race this year. In 2013, three people died and 260 were injured when two bombs went off near the finish line of the event.
Screenshots of the email soon made it to Twitter with Adidas facing severe backlash for the email.
Someone in the marketing department at @Adidas is going to get fired hard for the subject of this email. pic.twitter.com/JqXoZnZQla— Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) April 18, 2017
Poor choice of words from adidas after the Boston marathon. pic.twitter.com/ggugE2S55o— (@ItsPaoloni) April 18, 2017
My friend received this email from Adidas after the Boston Marathon... I don't know how an advertising team doesn't catch this. pic.twitter.com/Fe16Z4Hnvq— Robin Dich (@RobinDich) April 18, 2017
Hey @adidas , who thought of this creative title? It would've been just as good to say 'We hope you had a blast at the #BostonMarathon' pic.twitter.com/mQBlQbu08w— All Out (@DanteA123456789) April 18, 2017
When copywriting matters - oversight by @adidas with line "...you survived the Boston Marathon"#Creative#Copywritingpic.twitter.com/Lzeo1ByTju— Julian Esposito (@j_espo) April 18, 2017
@adidas I am pretty upset with your recent email "You survived the Boston Marathon" Maybe you don't remember some people didn't?— Masona 5 (@mase007) April 18, 2017
Too soon @adidas way too soon. pic.twitter.com/PstvK9LEAB— Anthony (@anthonypierro5) April 18, 2017
Dear @adidas, I love you, but you need to talk to whoever is doing your email marketing... #BostonMarathon#toosoon@adidasrunningpic.twitter.com/Ow64UqMj9o— Jason Lonsdale (@jasonlonsdale) April 18, 2017
Following the outrage, the company apologised for the email on Twitter. Trying to undo the damage done, they said, "The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we're reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event". They also sent an email to the runners with the subject "we are sorry".
April 18, 2017
Adidas's gaffe follows some recent PR fiascos by brands like United Airlines, Pepsi and Nivea.
Click for more trending stories