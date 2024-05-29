'Kitne Scorpio The': Anand Mahindra's Witty Exchange Goes Viral

Anand Mahindra holds a special attachment to the Scorpio SUV.

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, is a lively presence on social media, where he shares insights, responds to tweets, and engages with a diverse audience. Recently, Mr Mahindra responded to a post by an X user, who posted a picture with the Ramanagara hills in the background. The location served as the fictional town of Rampur in the iconic Bollywood film Sholay (1975).



The tweet mused on whether 'Basanti', a character played by Hema Malini in the film, would use a Mahindra Scorpio, instead of her horse-drawn cart if the movie were shot today. In his response, Mr Mahindra cleverly tweaked a famous dialogue from the movie, saying, "Kitne Scorpio the" instead of the original "Kitne Aadmi The," referencing 'Gabbar Singh''s infamous line.

The situation took an even more entertaining turn when another X user shared a meme from the same Sholay scene where 'Gabbar Singh' (played by Amjad Khan) famously asks, "Kitne Aadmi The," but with a funny modification - "Kitne Scorpio The."



In the edited dialogue, Gabbar's henchman responds, "2 thi sardaar." Mr Mahindra found the meme too good to resist and reposted it.

2 thi sardar ???????? pic.twitter.com/RGPeYAemaQ — Ambuj Mishra (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Ambujmishra9090) May 28, 2024

Anand Mahindra holds a special attachment to the Scorpio SUV, a cornerstone of Mahindra & Mahindra's success. Last year, Mr Mahindra acknowledged the role the Scorpio played in his career. In a heartfelt tweet, he credited the Scorpio as a "trustworthy warhorse" that has been by their side, “ready to ride into battle with us.” Mr Mahindra went on to reflect that if the Scorpio had failed, the board would have fired him, saying, “so I owe my career to it.”



Over 69,000 units of the Scorpio have been sold in the last 11 months.