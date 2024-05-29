Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh's 'All Eyes On Rafah' Post Backfires

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was among those who shared the "All Eyes On Rafah" image in her Instagram Stories. The social media campaign, calling for attention to what's happening in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, gained momentum after Israeli strikes on Sunday night killed 45 Palestinians at a camp.

While Ms Sajdeh deleted the post within hours, several users accused her of being "selective" in speaking against oppression and atrocities.

People have dropped comments on Ms Sajdeh's birthday post for Rohit Sharma. The India opener turned 37 on April 30.

A person wrote, "Kyun madam? Palestinians se itni humdardi kyu (Why such sympathy with Palestinians, Madam?).”

"As a Rohit Sharma fan ... I'm ashamed of you," said another user.

However, there were a handful of people who lauded Ms Sajdeh for supporting Palestine.

"My respect for Hitman and you after the story," read a comment.

A user said, "Thank you for supporting Palestine.”

“Respect for Rohit Sharma and his wife" was the sentiment online.

What Is "All Eyes On Rafah" campaign

Celebs, human rights groups and common men and women have been sharing the "All Eyes On Rafah" image on their social media platforms to raise awareness about the ongoing Israeli onslaught in Gaza. On Monday, after the latest Israeli strikes killed 45 Palestinians at a tent camp, Bollywood celebs, including some A-listers, shared what's become a global image now.

Among those who extended solidarity with the people of Palestine were Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, Samantha Prabhu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Swara Bhasker, and Dia Mirza, among others.

Among international figures, Australian cricketer Travis Head, British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, model Bella Hadid and actresses Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Susan Sarandon also drew attention to Rafah, where roughly 1.5 million Palestinians have sought refuge after fleeing Israeli bombings from other parts of Gaza.