Belle Gibson Branded 'Instagram's Most Infamous Con Artist.' Here's Why

In 2014, Belle Gibson won Cosmopolitan's Social Media Star award.

Australian influencer Belle Gibson, once hailed as a "fun fearless female" by Cosmopolitan, is being exposed as a fraud in a new ITV documentary titled "Instagram's Worst Con Artist."

Gibson rose to fame in 2013 as a health and food blogger, claiming to battle terminal brain cancer while being a young single mother. She amassed a huge following on Instagram, promoting a plant-based diet and alternative therapies as her supposed cure.

This narrative, however, unravelled spectacularly in 2015. Investigations by journalists and doubts raised by those who knew Gibson in real life revealed a shocking truth: she never had cancer, according to The Metro.

The documentary delves into Gibson's fabricated story, including false claims about donations to charity, a supposed relapse, and even invented details about her family. Her popular app and cookbook, promoting an unproven cancer-beating diet, were exposed as part of the elaborate con.

Gibson is now considered "Instagram's worst con artist" for exploiting the platform and manipulating her audience's trust for personal gain.

Who is Belle Gibson?

Belle Gibson, born in Launceston, Tasmania, gained fame as a health blogger in 2013, sharing her journey with terminal brain cancer. She advocated for a plant-based diet and alternative therapies over conventional treatment. Gibson's app and cookbook were successful, earning her substantial profits, which she claimed to donate to charity. However, her deception was exposed in 2015 when she admitted to fabricating her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Belle Gibson's home was raided twice for unpaid fines in 2020 and 2021. She owed money for her son's school fees and borrowed 47,000 Pounds from a housemate. Despite financial troubles, she spent extravagantly on a court appearance and a holiday. Gibson then immersed herself in Melbourne's Ethiopian community, falsely claiming adoption and fundraising efforts. Eventually, community leaders ousted her. Currently residing in Melbourne, Gibson has maintained a low profile since.