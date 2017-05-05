Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Gets A Mexican Remake. Bolo All Is Well! '3 Idiotas' will release in Mexico on June 2

You know how Bollywood often gets 'inspired' from foreign films. Well, sometimes other film industries also borrow from Bollywood. Yes, that happens too. Remember the 2009 mega hit '3 Idiots'? Well, the Aamir Khan starrer has been remade in Spanish in Mexico. The trailer that was shared on May 1 has been trending on YouTube with over half a million views.The Mexican version has the same characters as the original, which was inspired by Chetan Bhagat's book '5 Point Someone'. Even though in Spanish, the trailer is surprisingly easy to understand with scenes similar to the Hindi version it has been adapted from, including the famous wedding scene where Rancho, Raju and Farhan show up uninvited.The remake stars Alfonso Dosal, Christian Vasquez and German Valdez in the main roles. However, Aamir Khan's character 'Rancho' has been renamed 'Pancho' in the adaptation. The film will release in Mexico on June 2.Indians were quick to react to the trailer and were mostly receptive."As an Indian, it will be interesting to see how they remade it...will be looking forward to watching this," wrote Tarun Rankawat."Yes, this can never replace the original Indian '3 Idiots' but this also looks funny and nice so all the best," wrote user Kardelen Parlak."The fact that they made a remake of '3 Idiots' is great. But the original movie is way better. No hate though," wrote another.Can't imagine '3 Idiots' without "All is well"? There's "todo esta bien" in this version.Click for more trending stories