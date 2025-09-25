When Twinkle Khanna First Saw Salman Khan With Sangeeta Bijlani, She Rode Her Cycle "Into A Ditch"

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Amazon Prime talk show Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle dropped its first episode today. The Andaz Apna Apna co-stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appeared as guests on the very first episode. The Khan duo engaged in a fun-filled conversation with the powerful hosts, and anecdotes from the bygone era surfaced.

Twinkle first asked Aamir and Salman if they remembered when and where they first met. While Aamir said no, Salman quickly chimed in that he met a young Twinkle Khanna back in the day.

Twinkle added, "I clearly remember that I saw him sitting with Sangeeta (Bijlani), and I was on a cycle myself. I kept looking at them while riding the cycle and rode it into a ditch." She told Aamir that they met in a studio for the first time, and she was very excited to meet him.

When it came to Kajol, the Maa actress said she called Salman "uncle" when she met him for the first time at 12. Salman Khan shared a cordial relationship with Kajol's father, Shomu Mukherjee.

He said, "I was so close to her father, and we had a great relationship. He used to come over to my house at least twice a week. The last time he came over was just two days before he passed away. He came inside, sat down and said, 'Ek drink bana de (make me a drink).' I said, 'Arey Shomu da nahi (Please don't).' Then he said, 'Koi baat nahi, ek do din mai jaa raha hoon. Tu ek drink bana de bas. (It doesn't matter because I am leaving in a few days).'

"I made him a drink, and within two days he was gone." He added that even his father, Salim Khan, was very close to Shomu and had great respect for the producer. "The Mukherjees are one of the best families," concluded Salman.

Salman-Aamir And Twinkle-Kajol Combination

Salman Khan and Kajol worked in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998). Salman and Twinkle set the screen on fire in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998). Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna worked together in Mela (2000). Aamir and Kajol shared screen space in the multi-starrer Ishq (1997).