52-Year-Old Sets World Record For Most Push Ups In An Hour This man did 2,682 push ups in an hour. What's your excuse for skipping the gym today?

405 Shares EMAIL PRINT Carlton Williams set the Guinness World Record for the most push ups in one hour (male)



According to



"I did it to prove I'm the best," Mr Williams, a construction worker, said.



As per the rules, Mr Williams was required to keep his hands on the floor, while lowering his body until his elbows achieved a 90 degree angle for each push up to count towards the record. And although he briefly stopped to rest and catch his breath between reps, the clock did not stop at any point during his attempt.



Watch his record-breaking attempt here:







Naturally, his impressive record has floored many.



"The mental and physical power of this dude is beyond unreal," comments one person on the YouTube video.



"Hmmmmm...What is more exhausting...Doing these push ups or watching this guy doing them for 1 hour," jokes another.



Click for more





How's this for #FitnessGoals? A 52-year-old man has set a world record after doing over 2,500 push ups in one hour in Australia. An hour-long video of his feat is on YouTube, think you have the stamina to watch the entire clip?According to Guinness World Records , Carlton Williams first achieved the fitness record for "Most push ups in one hour (male)" in 2015 by doing 2,220 push ups. He reclaimed it this year by doing 2,682 push ups in 60 minutes."I did it to prove I'm the best," Mr Williams, a construction worker, said.As per the rules, Mr Williams was required to keep his hands on the floor, while lowering his body until his elbows achieved a 90 degree angle for each push up to count towards the record. And although he briefly stopped to rest and catch his breath between reps, the clock did not stop at any point during his attempt.Naturally, his impressive record has floored many."The mental and physical power of this dude is beyond unreal," comments one person on the YouTube video."Hmmmmm...What is more exhausting...Doing these push ups or watching this guy doing them for 1 hour," jokes another.Click for more trending news