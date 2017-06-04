Police Arrest Man Accused In Noida Techie's Murder

Ashwini Yadav, 24 was a college classmate of Ms Anjali and claimed to have been in a relationship with her, police said.

Noida | | Updated: June 04, 2017 23:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Police Arrest Man Accused In Noida Techie's Murder

Yadav said he had killed her as she got into a relationship with another man (Representational)

Noida:  The accused in the killing of 23 year-old engineer Anjali Rathour has been arrested by Noida Police from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

Ashwini Yadav, 24 was a college classmate of Ms Anjali and claimed to have been in a relationship with her, police said.

After his arrest last evening, he confessed to the killing, they added.

Ms Anjali was found dead at the parking lot of her residential complex, Shatabdi Vihar, in Noida on May 31. CCTV footage had shown a man chasing her with a pistol.

Yadav said he had killed her as she got into a relationship with another man and started ignoring him after he lost his job.

According to police, Yadav had met Ms Anjali a day before the murder. He had bought a country-made pistol from his home town of Etawah and planned the killing with an accomplice.

The next morning he entered the society and called her to the parking lot. Sensing trouble, Ms Anjali had tried to run, but was shot dead.

 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READ7 Dead In London Attack, Theresa May Insists 'Things Need To Change'
Uttar PradeshMainpuriNoida police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Vs PakistanA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017Baywatch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................