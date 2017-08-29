Mumbai Rained In, People Asked To Stay At Home: 10 Latest Facts

Many incidents of falling of tree branches have been reported in the city.
Mumbai: Mumbai's residents have been advised to stay home as the city is lashed by what the weatherman says could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain in 12 years. There is thigh-high water in many parts of the city, vehicles are half submerged, with people abandoning cars to walk. Trains and flights have been delayed. There are reports of flooding at city's King Edward Memorial hospital. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on alert. The situation is being compared to July 2005, when the city was paralysed by floods.
Here are the 10 developments in the story:
Weathermen have said that so far, the downpour has been heavier than usual. Rain in the past 12 hours has flooded some low-lying areas and slowed down traffic in some areas; flights have been cancelled and trains are running late. Images showed cars crawling in ankle to knee-deep water.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra called it “typhoon-like weather” in a tweet in which he shared that he was cancelling a flight to Delhi for an India-Australia meet and “telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai”.
According to news agency ANI, three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in #Mumbai have been put on alert and two additional teams have been moved from Pune to Mumbai #MumbaiRains.
Waterlogging has been reported in the Sion, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Kurla, Andheri, Sakinaka areas. Water has also entered Byculla station (E) near Palace cinema towards Rani baug bus stop and Parel's KEM hospital.
The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain for at least the next 24 hours in Mumbai city and its suburbs.
Aditya Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena has charge of the city’s municipal corporation, said offices must not close early because the roads are already clogged with thousands of commuters.
Yesterday, three of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run weather stations in the city recorded heavy and incessant rains.
"Considering the heavy rainfall warning, our machinery is ready to tackle any eventuality," an official of the disaster management cell of the BMC said.
According to officials, four minor incidents of falling of tree branches, five cases of short-circuit and three cases of collapse of parts of houses were reported.
The BMC has advised the citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.