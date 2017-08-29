Mumbai Rained In, People Asked To Stay At Home: 10 Latest Facts

Many incidents of falling of tree branches have been reported in the city.

Mumbai: Mumbai's residents have been advised to stay home as the city is lashed by what the weatherman says could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain in 12 years. There is thigh-high water in many parts of the city, vehicles are half submerged, with people abandoning cars to walk. Trains and flights have been delayed. There are reports of flooding at city's King Edward Memorial hospital. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on alert. The situation is being compared to July 2005, when the city was paralysed by floods.