'NRI City' Couple Cancelled June 6 Plan, Booked Doomed June 12 London Flight

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Anand, known as Gujarat's NRI City, lost 33 residents in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Flight AI171 was en route to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Located approximately 76 km from Ahmedabad, Anand is known as Gujarat's 'NRI City'. Of the 274 people who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday, 33 from Anand were on board the doomed Flight AI171 en route to London Gatwick. Most of them were non-resident Indians or individuals with strong overseas connections.

One such family was that of Monali Patel and her husband, Sunny Patel, both of whom were among the passengers who died when the Boeing 787 aircraft plummeted into the Ahmedabad Medical College complex shortly after takeoff Thursday afternoon.

Journey Delayed, Then Doomed

Monali and Sunny Patel were not originally scheduled to travel on June 12. They had earlier booked their flight for June 6, but last-minute personal obligations delayed their return to London. Their relative, Jignesh Patel, who resides in Gana village, just three kilometres from central Anand, recounted the couple's final days in India.

"They had been here for the last two months," Jignesh told NDTV. "Monali was undergoing medical treatment. Sunny had taken time off from his business in London to be with her."

Jignesh described Monali as "more than a real sister."

"She was very attached to my two-year-old son," he said. "They didn't have children of their own. But with our kids, especially mine, they had deep bonds."

A Final Farewell

On the morning of June 12, hours before takeoff, Jignesh visited Monali and Sunny along with his wife and child. He had intended to meet them one last time before their departure. "My sister [Monali] hugged me. She was happy. She gave me her blessings, said she was coming back."

According to Jignesh, Monali completed her check-in procedures at the Ahmedabad airport by 11 am. She kept in touch with Jignesh and his wife until moments before boarding.

"She sent me a message at 1:20 pm," said Jignesh. "She told my wife that everything was cleared, all was well, and she gave us her blessings. Then she said goodbye."

Minutes later, news broke that a plane had crashed after takeoff from Ahmedabad. At first, confusion reigned. Jignesh received a message from a cousin asking about Monali's flight details. "I confirmed it was AI171, and then I saw it on the news. When I checked the passenger list and saw her name, I left immediately for Ahmedabad."

Families In Waiting

Monali's parents, Mukesh and Jayshree Patel, arrived in Ahmedabad from London a day after the crash. According to Jignesh, the parents were not informed of their daughter's death. They were told that their daughter and son-in-law were in the ICU, being treated for injuries. The parents immediately booked tickets for Ahmedabad and arrived in the city, where they were told what had happened.

At the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where the bodies of victims are being identified, Mukesh Patel gave a DNA sample in the hope of confirming his daughter's body. The family has been told it could take up to 72 hours for the results.

"She [Monali's mother] was in shock. We didn't tell her the full details at first. We said Monali and Sunny were in the ICU. We had to manage the news carefully," Jignesh told NDTV.

Monali And Sunny

Monali and Sunny were married seven years ago. Their wedding, which Jignesh had hoped to attend, was held in London. "I couldn't go because of visa issues," he said. "She came to me just before she left for her wedding shopping. She said she wished I could come."

Since then, Sunny had travelled to India several times, including a long visit during the COVID-19 lockdown when international air traffic was disrupted. "He stayed here for six months then. He loved India and always said he wanted to return again and again," Jignesh said.

"Monali used to tie Rakhi on my wrist every year. We never considered ourselves cousins. We were family in every sense," he added. "Even the children in our street loved her. When they heard what happened, they started crying. She was like a sister to them, too."